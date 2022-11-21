November 21, 2022
Record Newspapers boys basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

By Joshua Welge

Here are five boys basketball players to watch in the Record Newspapers area this season.

Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. takes a shot against Liberty in the Class 1A championship game at State Farm Center in Champaign. Friday, Mar. 11, 2022, in Champaign.

Yorkville Christian’s David Douglas Jr. takes a shot against Liberty in the Class 1A championship game at State Farm Center in Champaign. Saturday, Mar. 12, 2022, in Champaign. (Gary Middendorf - gmiddendorf@shawmedia.com/Gary Middendorf)

David Douglas Jr., Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: The defending Class 1A state champs are going to look a whole lot different this season, with Jaden Schutt now at Duke and three other starters gone. It’s now Douglas’ team, and the sweet-shooting 6-foot-5 guard should have a monster season after averaging 10 points and 4 rebounds, and winning the state’s 3-point shootout as a junior.

Yorkville's Jason Jakstys (32) plays the ball in the post against Oswego’s Deakon Tonielli (22) during a basketball game at Oswego High School on Saturday, Jan 29, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, junior, forward: The 6-foot-9 junior provided a taste of his potential as a sophomore, averaging 15 points and 7.4 rebounds. Look for him to take another leap this year and continue his growth as a potential Division I prospect. Teaming with LeBaron Lee, Jakstys provides quite a 1-2 punch in the paint for the Foxes.

KCR.30422.SPORTS.Oswego boys basketball Oswego East's Ryan Johnson (12) glides past Bolingbrook's Donaven Younger during a Class 4A sectional final on Friday, March 4, 2022 at Oswego High School. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Ryan Johnson, Oswego East, senior, forward: Johnson was a solid complementary player last year for the Wolves’ 33-2 sectional final team. With three starters graduating, the 6-foot-6 Johnson is poised for a breakout senior season as an inside-outside threat after a great summer.

Oswego East's Mekhi Lowery (24) pulls down a rebound against Neuqua Valley's Nicolas Lendino (44) during the Oswego class 4A Sectional semifinal at Oswego High School on Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (Sean King for Shaw Local)

Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: Towson recruit is a stat sheet stuffer who can do a little bit of everything and is an elite defender with his lanky frame. He averaged 11.5 points per game, third on the Wolves, with a team-high 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.1 blocks as a junior. Third-year starter, with three starters graduating, this is clearly Lowery’s team now.

KCR.21122.SPORTS.Oswego East boys basketball Oswego's Max Niesman (3) makes a tough shot and gets the foul by Oswego East's Gavin Garcon (32) on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Oswego East High School. (Steven Buyansky/Steven Buyansky for Shaw Media)

Max Niesman, Oswego, senior, guard: Third-year starting guard averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists as a junior. The Panthers’ lone returning starter, Niesman will be counted on to lead with improved strength and overall game.

