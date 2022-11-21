Record Newspapers boys basketball preview: Five to watch in 2022-23

Here are five boys basketball players to watch in the Record Newspapers area this season.
David Douglas Jr., Yorkville Christian, senior, guard: The defending Class 1A state champs are going to look a whole lot different this season, with Jaden Schutt now at Duke and three other starters gone. It’s now Douglas’ team, and the sweet-shooting 6-foot-5 guard should have a monster season after averaging 10 points and 4 rebounds, and winning the state’s 3-point shootout as a junior.
Jason Jakstys, Yorkville, junior, forward: The 6-foot-9 junior provided a taste of his potential as a sophomore, averaging 15 points and 7.4 rebounds. Look for him to take another leap this year and continue his growth as a potential Division I prospect. Teaming with LeBaron Lee, Jakstys provides quite a 1-2 punch in the paint for the Foxes.
Ryan Johnson, Oswego East, senior, forward: Johnson was a solid complementary player last year for the Wolves’ 33-2 sectional final team. With three starters graduating, the 6-foot-6 Johnson is poised for a breakout senior season as an inside-outside threat after a great summer.
Mekhi Lowery, Oswego East, senior, guard/forward: Towson recruit is a stat sheet stuffer who can do a little bit of everything and is an elite defender with his lanky frame. He averaged 11.5 points per game, third on the Wolves, with a team-high 7.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.1 blocks as a junior. Third-year starter, with three starters graduating, this is clearly Lowery’s team now.
Max Niesman, Oswego, senior, guard: Third-year starting guard averaged 12 points, 5 rebounds and 2 assists as a junior. The Panthers’ lone returning starter, Niesman will be counted on to lead with improved strength and overall game.