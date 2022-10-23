UMC of Plano packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child

The United Methodist Church of Plano will once again participate in Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. Congregation members will pack boxes with toys, clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene items. These boxes will then be sent to children in underprivileged countries. In many cases, this box is the only gift that these children will receive. This small box has a big impact on changing children’s lives all over the world. Boxes are due at the United Methodist Church of Plano on or before Nov. 13. For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.