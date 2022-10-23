October 23, 2022
Shaw Local
UMC of Plano packing boxes for Operation Christmas Child

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured are Gerri Henze, Sandra Sartain and Linda Oleson (not pictured Bonnie Wykes) who put together 70 Operation Christmas Child boxes for congregation members to fill. (photo provided by United Methodist Church of Plano)

The United Methodist Church of Plano will once again participate in Samaritan’s Purse Operation Christmas Child. Congregation members will pack boxes with toys, clothing, school supplies and personal hygiene items. These boxes will then be sent to children in underprivileged countries. In many cases, this box is the only gift that these children will receive. This small box has a big impact on changing children’s lives all over the world. Boxes are due at the United Methodist Church of Plano on or before Nov. 13. For more information, call the church office at 630-552-3700.