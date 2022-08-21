August 21, 2022
Sandwich church raffling quilt at Sandwich Fair

By Shaw Local News Network
Pictured is last year's quilt winner, Sandy Whiteis, with quilt maker Vivian McMaster. (photo provided by United Church of Sandwich)

The United Church of Sandwich is selling tickets for a chance to win a beautiful quilt made by a talented quilter at the church.

The quilt will be on display at the Log Cabin during the Sandwich Fair; the winning ticket will be drawn Sunday evening, Sept. 11.

Tickets can be bought from church members, the church office at 512 Lions Road in Sandwich; Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St. in Sandwich; and at the Log Cabin during the fair. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

For information call 815-786-9243 or visit unitedchurchsandwich.org.