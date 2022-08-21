Sandwich church raffling quilt at Sandwich Fair

The United Church of Sandwich is selling tickets for a chance to win a beautiful quilt made by a talented quilter at the church.

The quilt will be on display at the Log Cabin during the Sandwich Fair; the winning ticket will be drawn Sunday evening, Sept. 11.

Tickets can be bought from church members, the church office at 512 Lions Road in Sandwich; Balloons Aloft, 704 E. Church St. in Sandwich; and at the Log Cabin during the fair. Tickets are $1 each or six for $5.

For information call 815-786-9243 or visit unitedchurchsandwich.org.