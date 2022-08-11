Sandwich Fair returns next month, here’s what you need to know

The countdown is on now for the opening of the 134th annual Sandwich Fair. Here’s what you need to know to start making your plans to visit this year’s fair:

When:

Wednesday Sept. 7 through Sunday Sept. 11.

Hours of the fair will be 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 12 a.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.

Where:

15730 Pratt Rd. Sandwich, DeKalb County.

Cost:

Admission costs $10 per adult and $7 per child age 6-12, children 5 and under are free. 5-day season tickets are also available for $25 per adult and $10 per child age 6 to 12.

FILE PHOTO: A youth pretends to drive an old John Deere tractor in a sea of antique tractors during the annual Sandwich Fair. (Steven Buyansky)

Promotional deals for entry:

Wednesday, Sept. 7 is kids day, where admission for children 12 and under is free all day.

Thursday, Sept. 8 is senior day, where guests 65 and over get in for $7 before 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9 is bargain day, where children 12 and under get in free and entry for guests 13 and older is $7 until 5 p.m.

After 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, all entry fees will be $7.

Ticketed Events:

All main stage and track events are ticketed separately, except for Wednesday’s events.

Wednesday, Sept. 6 will feature harness racing and Illinois state RC car and truck racing championships.

Thursday, Sept. 8 will feature the NTPA truck pull from 6:30 to 8 p.m and will cost $20 per adult and $5 per child.

On Friday, Sept. 9, Trace Adkins will take the stage from 8 to 10 p.m. Admission to to the stage pit area (standing only) will cost $40 while general admission (standing and bleacher seating) will cost $30.

Saturday, Sept. 10 will feature the NTPA tractor pulls from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and 6:30 to 9 p.m., and will cost $20 per adult and $5 per child.

Sunday, Sept. 11 will feature the demolition derby from 1 to 2:30 p.m. and 3:30 to 5 p.m., and will cost $15 per adult and $5 per child.

Ride Tickets:

Rides will cost between 3 and 6 tickets. Single tickets are $1.50, a sheet of 20 tickets is $25, and a sheet of 50 tickets costs $60.

Wristbands are also available for purchase at the fair, and will grant unlimited access for a single day, with varying time restrictions.

On Wednesday, Sept. 7, wristbands will cost $25 and will work from 3 p.m. to close.

On Thursday Sept. 8, wristbands will cost $30 and work from 1 p.m. to close.

On Friday, Sept. 9, wristbands will cost $30 and work from noon to 5 p.m.

No wristbands will be available on Saturday, Sept. 10.

On Sunday, Sept. 11, wristbands will cost $30 and work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wristbands are available for purchase online prior to the fair for $25 plus a $2.99 service fee. The discounted rate is available online until midnight Sept. 6, and is not valid on Saturday.

FILE PHOTO: Children ride the Super Shot drop at last year's Sandwich Fair. The ride and much more are now back at the fair in Sandwich. (Eric Miller)

Included in admission:

Each day of the fair will feature lumberjack shows, live music, livestock judging, a farm zoo, exhibits, competitions and plenty of fair food throughout the day.

Wednesday through Friday will feature a variety of culinary competitions including: cinnamon bread, chicken pot pie, chili, salsa and more.

The auto show will be held Sunday, Sept. 11, on the race track infield from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Registration will be on the day of the event from 8 a.m. to noon and costs $15. All cars are eligible through 1990.

The Ag Land stage will have free live music and entertainment acts will be performed at various locations throughout the fair.

Parking is free, and food is allowed, but no outside alcohol will be permitted. Dogs are also not allowed.

For more information and a full list of vendors and musicians, visit the Sandwich Fair website or see the daily event schedule.