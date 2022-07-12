Oswego’s Happy Tails Dog Park to open soon

The village of Oswego’s Happy Tails Dog Park will have its grand opening and ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Aug. 9 at the park, located on village public works facility property at 100 Theodore Drive, just south of Oswego High School.

Designed, owned and constructed by the village, the 4,000-square-foot park will feature three fenced-in sections: one for large dogs, one for small dogs and a training area with an agility course.

The annual fee for village residents will be $40 for one dog and $10 for each additional dog. Nonresidents will pay $80 annually for one dog and $15 for each additional dog. Those visiting Oswego can buy single-day passes for $10.

Village President Troy Parlier with his dogs, Aggie and Bella, at the nearly complete Happy Tails Dog Park. (David Petesch)

Residents who want to use the park must register their dogs on the village website with proof of vaccinations, and will receive a key fob that grants access to the park.

The park will be accessible to those with a fob from dawn until dusk, seven days a week, year-round. Village officials expect the fob entry system to be installed and the registration site to be up and running in the coming weeks.

Recently, Village President Troy Parlier and his dogs, Aggie and Bella, were the first to try out Happy Tails Dog Park. Parlier said the space is perfect, away from busy streets and with plenty of room.

“They [village staff] did a great job with the design and construction,” Parlier said.

Oswego residents will be able to donate trees and benches to the park for naming rights, and Parlier said there are plans for a Walk of Fame display that will feature prominent dogs of Oswego.

Village officials ask that guests bring no more than two dogs per person, keep dogs leashed when entering and exiting the park, and clean up after them.

Dogs who are sick, aggressive or in heat are not allowed at the park. Puppies younger than six months and intact male dogs older than six months are prohibited.

Children younger than 5 are not allowed in the park and children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

The dog park is a “use at your own risk facility,” according to the village. Owners will be responsible for any damage or harm their dog(s) may inflict on village property, humans or other dogs. Use of the facility may expose dog owners or their dogs to injury.

For a detailed list of rules, regulations and requirements, visit www.oswegoil.org/residents/dog-park.