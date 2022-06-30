Oswego hosting a 4th of July weekend full of family fun and fireworks

The village of Oswego is hosting a weekend of free family-friendly fun for the Fourth of July weekend. There will be two nights of greatest hits concerts at Venue 1012 on Thursday and Saturday, and a fireworks show Monday at Oswegoland Park District’s Prairie Point Park.

Village President Troy Parlier said in a news release, “We’re celebrating Independence Day weekend with events for all ages with two fantastic concerts at Venue 1012 and a great fireworks display, Oswego is the perfect place to gather with family and friends.”

Thursday, June 30

Thursday’s concert at Venue 1012 will open with Crawford’s Daughter at 6 p.m. playing rock, blues and soul music, followed by R-Gang at 7:30 p.m. playing Motown hits and R&B.

Food and drink will be available for sale from local vendors, including Oswego Brewing Co, and Fox Valley Winery. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs, however outside food and beverage will not be permitted.

Saturday, July 2

On Saturday, Venue 1012 will host another a free concert with opener Marina City featuring American Idol contestant Ryan Argast at 6 p.m. and the U.S. Air Force Band of Mid-America’s Starlifter at 8 p.m. Starlifter will play pop music and patriotic favorites.

Guests at Saturday’s concert are welcome to bring blankets, chairs, outside food and nonalcoholic beverages. Alcohol will not be permitted.

Monday, July 4

The final event of the weekend will be the annual fireworks display Monday, July 4, in Prairie Point Park at 4120 Plainfield Road. The event is free and open to the public.

Fireworks will begin at dusk, about 9:30 p.m., and guests are invited to bring their own picnics. However, alcoholic beverages will not be permitted.

In the event of rain, the display will be rescheduled to Tuesday, July 5.

Due to limited parking at Prairie Point Park, guests are encouraged to park offsite. Suggested parking locations include the Oswego Public Works facility, the former Traughber Jr. High School’s rear lot, Eastview Academy district 308 Administration Center, Traughber Jr. High, Prairie Point Elementary and Oswego High School.

Village staff asks that guests leave pets at home in a quiet, secure environment.

For information on the weekend’s events, visit the venue’s website or the village’s Facebook page.