BREAKING: Oswego issues new boil water order for neighborhood south of downtown

The village of Oswego issued a new boil water order Wednesday, June 22 for a residential section south of the village’s downtown.

This area is different from the area where a boil order was issued yesterday, Tuesday, June 21, according to the village.

In a statement, the village said, the following streets are impacted (pink area on map):

Main St. from Judson Ave. to Fuller Ave.

Douglas St. from West End Court to Judson Ave.

Madison St. from Douglas St. to Judson Ave.

Monroe St. from Judson Ave. to Wilson Pl.

Forest Ave. from Monroe St. to Route 71

Hickory St. from Monroe St. to Wilson Pl.

Fuller Ave. from Main St. to Madison St.

Judson Ave. from Madison St. to Forest Ave.

Locust St. from Forest Ave. to Hickory St.

All of Liberty Court

North side of Route 71 from Douglas St./Main St. to Liberty Court

Water in the area dropped below 20 pounds of pressure between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. this morning due to a mechanical failure in a valve. The system has been repaired and pressure restored. However, due to pressure loss, the village must issue a precautionary boil order.

The boil order is effective for at least 24 hours. Residents will be advised when it has been lifted. Other areas of Oswego (except those under the June 21 boil order (yellow on map) may continue to use tap water as usual.

Affected residents should use bottled or boiled water for drinking and cooking. Follow these guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://bit.ly/Boil_Order_CDC