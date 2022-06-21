BREAKING: Oswego repairs water main, but boil order remains in place for downtown neighborhood

Village of Oswego public works crews had repaired a broken water main and restored water service as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 in the residential neighborhood located just south of the village’s downtown.

However, village officials said in a statement that a boil order for water customers in the area issued earlier in the day will remain in effect for 24 hours.

The neighborhood is located south and west of Washington Street and north of Route 71.

The village is advising residents in the neighborhood to use bottled water or boil water for drinking and cooking.

The village also is recommending residents follow these guidelines from the village and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://bit.ly/Boil_Order_CDC

Residents will be advised when it has been lifted, according to the village.

The boil order does not apply to other areas of the village.