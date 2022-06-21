June 21, 2022
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsCoronavirusOnline NewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarStarved Rock CountryThe First Hundred Miles

BREAKING: Oswego repairs water main, but boil order remains in place for downtown neighborhood

By Shaw Local News Network
Downtown Oswego area streets marked in yellow on the map above are subject to a water boil order issued by the village on Tuesday, June 21.

Downtown Oswego area streets marked in yellow on the map above are subject to a water boil order issued by the village on Tuesday, June 21.

Village of Oswego public works crews had repaired a broken water main and restored water service as of 3:15 p.m. Tuesday, June 21 in the residential neighborhood located just south of the village’s downtown.

However, village officials said in a statement that a boil order for water customers in the area issued earlier in the day will remain in effect for 24 hours.

The neighborhood is located south and west of Washington Street and north of Route 71.

The village is advising residents in the neighborhood to use bottled water or boil water for drinking and cooking.

The village also is recommending residents follow these guidelines from the village and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC): https://bit.ly/Boil_Order_CDC

Residents will be advised when it has been lifted, according to the village.

The boil order does not apply to other areas of the village.