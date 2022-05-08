Two injured, one cited in Oswego crash

A 43 year-old Oswego resident and a passenger in her vehicle were injured in a single vehicle crash at 1:55 a.m. May 7 in the 300 block of Ogden Falls Boulevard in Oswego, village police reported.

In a statement, police said Oswego Fire Protection District paramedics transported both the driver and passenger to Rush-Copley Medical Center in Aurora.

Police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as Sergio Catellanos, 42, of the 300 of Ogden Fall Boulevard, Oswego, was cited for driving while license revoked and released on her own recognizance while her vehicle was towed.