Yorkville Legion Poppy Days to benefit vets

YORKVILLE – “In Flanders fields the poppies blow, between the crosses row on row...”

Ever since that poem was published during the First World War, the red poppy has come to symbolize remembrance, hope and the sacrifices made by veterans.

The Yorkville American Legion Post 489 Auxiliary is making sure veterans know they have not been forgotten.

The auxiliary is holding its annual Poppy Days event from May 9 to 15 at local businesses, distributing the red flower of remembrance and seeking contributions to benefit veterans.

“It’s for veterans in need and the needs of their families,” Poppy Days Chairman Joanne Leibold said, adding that the donations will go tothe LaSalle Veterans Home and the Hines Veterans Hospital.

At the April 26 meeting of the Yorkville City Council, Legion Auxiliary President Diane Dillow pinned a red poppy on Mayor John Purcell’s shirt.

The mayor read a proclamation declaring May 9 to 15 as Poppy Awareness Days in Yorkville, encouraging residents to contribute to the Legion’s cause and to wear the flower in honor of veterans.

During Poppy Days, members of the Legion Auxiliary will be present at local businesses including the Jewel Store, Mike & Denise’s Pizzeria & Pub and Walgreens.

Containers for donations will be available at Smokey’s BBQ, Culver’s and Rosati’s Pizza, as well as many other businesses in the community, Leibold said.

Joanne Leibold of the Yorkville American Legion Post 489 Auxiliary displays a proclamation from Yorkville Mayor John Purcell, center, declaring May 9 to 15 as Poppy Awareness Days. At left is Auxiliary President Diane Dillow. Looking on from his seat is Alderman Jason Peterson. (Mark Foster -- mfoster@shawmedia.com)



