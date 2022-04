On Palm Sunday, April 10, Sunday school students at Yorkville Congregational United Church of Christ will process waving palm branches at the beginning of the worship service.

After Sunday school and worship, there will be an egg hunt and a soup dinner will be served with proceeds supporting vacation Bible school, which is planned for July 10 to 14.

Everyone is welcome to attend worship and Sunday school at 10 a.m. every week. For information on upcoming events, visit yorkvilleucc.org.