At House of 423, Sarah Whitt guides shoppers through stylish possibilities

House of 423 offers personal styling sessions before and after store hours. Before the appointment, you’ll chat with staff about your body type, wardrobe goals and personal style so your experience is completely customized. Then, during a private one hour shopping session you can try on hand-selected looks based on your feedback. (Photo by Vanessa Ronowski Photography, courtesy of House of 423)

As the old saying goes, life is what happens while you’re busy making other plans. For Sarah Whitt, that’s how her journey started that led to her own business, House of 423.

She began her career in sales before taking time off from work when her daughter was born. Years later when Whitt found herself heading back into the workforce, an unexpected offer came up from the boutique next door to her daughter’s dance studio.

“They asked me if I wanted to start a curated line at their shop,” Whitt says.

A year later, another opportunity popped up that wasn’t on Whitt’s radar – opening her own brick and mortar store. The name of her business is a nod to the day the store opened – April 23, 2021. Her first storefront was in Batavia. Then later the store moved to Geneva.

House of 423 is known for its variety of denim pants in high rise and wide leg styles. There’s a variety of blazers, blouses, sweaters or tees waiting to be paired with the denim pants as well as shorts, skirts and pants. Then complete the outfit with a leather belt or a piece of jewelry.

One thing customers won’t find at House of 423 is a mirror in the dressing room. That’s because Whitt remains committed to helping women look and feel their best by styling them.

“When you come in, you’re not buying a one-and-done outfit that you’ll wear the same way. I help open customers’ eyes to all the things they can do with their new outfit,” Whitt says.

Recently, Whitt helped a woman who came in looking for an outfit to wear for a date night in Chicago. The woman perused the store and found a few things to try on along with the selections Whitt picked out.

“We discussed the pros and cons of each dress. In the end, she picked the one I found that she can wear all four seasons with the option to dress it up or down,” Whitt says.

House of 423 also offers personal styling sessions before and after store hours. Before the appointment, you’ll chat with staff about your body type, wardrobe goals and personal style so your experience is completely customized. Then, during a private one-hour shopping session you can try on hand-selected looks based on your feedback.

In addition to offering a personalized shopping experience, Whitt also takes pride in curating a unique selection of items in the store.

“I want a boutique shop that features pieces and brands you can’t get at big name stores,” she adds.

Whitt recently celebrated House of 423 being five years as a brick and mortar with an anniversary party that included mocktails, cake and a prize drawing for House of 423 exclusives.

Looking ahead to the future, Whitt would love to design her own line someday.

“My daughter and I want to take a class and learn how to sew,” says Whitt – a good first step toward her dream of featuring some of her own designs at House of 423.