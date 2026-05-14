State Street Jewelers to celebrate employee with special deals and more

This weekend, State Street Jewelers is honoring the 50-year dedication of employee Martha Sanchez.

Martha Sanchez is surprised by family after being rewarded the Wood award at the Geneva Chamber of Commerce Awards Dinner on Thursday, Nov. 6,2025 in Geneva. (Karen Naess for Shaw Local News Network/Karen Naess )

On Friday, May 15, the store will host an Open House followed by a private dinner at The Herrington Inn for staff and special guests.

Throughout the weekend, State Street Jewelers is featuring a special incentive for guests and customers to celebrate Martha’s remarkable achievement, so don’t miss out on a limited-time opportunity.

Stop in and meet Martha, peruse their timeless, sparkling treasures, and help celebrate a golden milestone at a local institution.