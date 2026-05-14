State Street Jewelers to celebrate employee with special deals and more

This weekend, State Street Jewelers is honoring the 50-year dedication of employee Martha Sanchez.
On Friday, May 15, the store will host an Open House followed by a private dinner at The Herrington Inn for staff and special guests.
Throughout the weekend, State Street Jewelers is featuring a special incentive for guests and customers to celebrate Martha’s remarkable achievement, so don’t miss out on a limited-time opportunity.
Stop in and meet Martha, peruse their timeless, sparkling treasures, and help celebrate a golden milestone at a local institution.