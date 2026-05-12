Festival season starts out strong at local events and celebrations

As the weather gets warmer, local music and art festivals will once again showcase a hub of creativity. From fine art shows to concert series, these gatherings bring the community together to celebrate local talent. (Photo provided by the Fox Valley Park District)

CHICAGO DRUM SHOW

Hosted by Drugan’s Drums & Guitars, the 35th Annual Chicago Drum Show will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, May 16-17, at the Prairie Events Center at the Kane County Fairgrounds in St. Charles. This premier expo features vintage drums, custom gear and accessories along with live performances from renowned drummers. Learn more at www.chicagodrumshow.com.

ST. CHARLES FINE ART SHOW

The 28th annual St. Charles Fine Art Show will feature over 110 fine artists, each hand-selected by a jury for their talent and style. Artisans will line Riverside Avenue between Main Street and Illinois Avenue showcasing their artwork in a variety of mediums including ceramics, digital art, glass, jewelry, photography, wood, painting and more.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 23, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 24. Admission is free. Learn more at www. stcharlesfineartshow.com.

LIVE & UNCORKED CONCERT SERIES

Bring a chair and snacks to enjoy during this weekly BYOB concert series at Blackberry Farm in Aurora. This event for adults 21 and over features local bands spanning genres like classic rock, pop, country and more. Bands performing this year include The Simple Remedy, Billy Elton, The Wayouts and Bon Journeyed.

The Live & Uncorked concerts begin at 7 p.m. on Thursdays in June and July. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 at the door. For more information, visit www. blackberryfarm.info/special-events/live-uncorked-concert-series.

CREATIVITY AT THE CROSSROADS

The Village of North Aurora’s Creativity at the Crossroads will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 13 at North Aurora Riverfront Park, located at 25 E. State St.

Last year, over 60 local artists and crafters showcased their items for sale. Visit www.northaurora.org/community/creativity-at-the-crossroads closer to the event for a complete list of this year’s artists.

RIVER RHAPSODY CONCERT SERIES

This free summer cultural arts concert series features a variety of musical acts. This year’s lineup includes The Throwbacks, Chicago Rockhouse and Stevie McVie celebrating the timeless classics of Fleetwood Mac. Bring your lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the concert. Wine, beer and food will be available for purchase.

The series will be held on Wednesdays, June 17-Aug. 5 at Peg Bond Center, 151 N. Island Ave. in Batavia. No concert is scheduled July 8. Concerts begin at 7 p.m. For more information, visit www.bataviaparks.org/event/river-rhapsody.

GENEVA ARTS FAIR

For more than 20 years, this juried arts fair has featured artists from throughout the country in a variety of mediums. Stroll along Third Street in downtown Geneva during this year’s fine arts show from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, July 25-26.

The Plandscape Inc.’s Arts Garden at Third and Franklin showcases an amazing display of trees, shrubs and plants. You won’t want to miss the live acoustic music both days from noon to 2 p.m. For more information, visit www.genevachamber. com/events/arts-fair.