Shaped from life’s smallest moments

Originally from California, Sarah Reaves grew up in New Mexico, studied at Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Virginia, and spent over 25 years in Chicago as an art director and creative director. In 2020, she shifted fully to ceramics, studying at Water Street Studios and then for five years at Waubonsee Community College. Reaves lives in Batavia with her husband, their dogs Auggie and Merle, and sculpts at Water Street Studios. (Tanvvi Agarrwal)

Artist Sarah Reaves pulls inspiration from life’s quiet currents, shaping her work with instinct and raw emotion to evoke the demonstrative nature of even the most subtle of human mannerisms.

“I create figurative sculptures inspired by a lifelong fascination with human expression — the gesture, the presence, and the fleeting moments that connect us,” she says. “A genuine laugh, a subtle smile, a spark in the eyes — these are the moments I aim to capture. My process begins with a sketch, an idea, and a block of clay. I shape intuitively, pushing and pulling until the form feels resolved, then hollowing and refining.”

Forest Goddess by Sarah Reaves (Photo provided by Sarah Reaves)

Reaves’ work ebbs and flows in scale based on each series she creates, showcasing her unique style that marries insight and imagination.

“One of the most challenging projects I’ve worked on is a series called ‘ELEMENTS,’ where I personified earth, air, fire, and water as human figures,” she says. “I wanted each one to physically embody its element, so I pushed myself to incorporate those characteristics into the forms — like giving Earth a flowing, wood-like textured dress or making Water’s hair feel weightless and fluid.”

Incorporated into each piece within the “ELEMENTS” series is a symbol of its corresponding elemental sign, with one of the sculpts featuring a hidden compartment.

Beyond her personal work, Reaves has been a resident artist with Water Street Studios since 2025 and co-founded the Batavia Art League. “I’ve…studied with some incredible sculptors, including a recent 10-day workshop in a medieval, 15th century walled village (Monte Castello di Vibio) in central Italy," she says. “Teaching at Water Street is something I’d love to step into eventually.”

"Boxer" by Sarah Reaves (Photo provided by Sarah Reaves)

Water Street is naturally a large part of Reaves’ artistic world, especially since it was a ceramics class she attended at the studio that first ignited her passion for sculpting clay. “The creative energy there is palpable — it’s welcoming, inspiring, and deeply rooted in community,” she says. “Living in Batavia, it always felt like a place I was meant to land.”

Recently, Reaves has been working on a new series of pieces that reflect a variety of features and facets. “One is a wall series that combines three-dimensional faces with flatter, patterned hair using underglaze transfers, stencils, and water etching,” she says. “They’re a bit playful and interact with each other. The other series is more focused on realistic faces — I’ve started one piece called Greta. I do tend to name my sculptures. Once you’ve created a face, it feels like they need an identity. All of my work comes from imagination — I don’t use reference photos — so each piece really develops its own personality.”

Within the community, Reaves recognizes the impact of art as a necessary connection between individuals and society. “It reflects what’s happening around us and gives us a way to express things that words sometimes can’t,” she says. “It can challenge ideas, tell stories, and create connection. And honestly, if it can make someone smile or feel something unexpected — that’s everything.”