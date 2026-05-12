Photographer Katie O’Brien brings polish and professionalism to marketing, event coverage and studio shots

Kane County Magazine connected with Katie O’Brien, owner and artist behind the Batavia-based company Katie O’Brien Photography. O’Brien is a professional headshot and commercial photographer who has been voted among the best in her field every year since 2021 in the Best of the Fox Awards.

In this interview, O’Brien shares her background in photography, her artistic philosophy and what it’s like working in commercial and business landscape.

Kane County Magazine: What originally drew you to the world of photography?

Katie O’Brien: For me, photography is a way to communicate a perspective. When I was younger, I wanted to show what I saw; and now as a professional, I like supporting my client’s vision. My first professional use of photography was when I was working marketing for Hewlett-Packard and they were making some of the first consumer digital cameras. After that, I worked at an ad agency and I sometimes acted as the “in-house photographer” when a client needed low-budget (and low-skill) photography like product and catalogue work.

KCM: Have there been any twists or turns in your career journey that surprised you? What was your original goal when choosing this path, and how has that goal evolved as you’ve built such a strong career?

KO: Ha, when have there not been surprising twists and turns? Owning a business, especially a creative one, is a test of flexibility and endurance. When I started my business, my goal was to sustain my household with photography, and that goal remains. When things change (divorce, economic market, the pandemic, AI), I tend to react strongly, leaning in to what I can do to keep paying my bills. Something I’ve been working on is to slow down and make thoughtful plans. But flexibility and the ability to pivot when your plans get ruined are so important in any business.

KCM: How would you describe your visual style to someone seeing your work for the first time?

KO: Clean, classic, authentic. In a world of filters, endless editing software and AI I think people crave authenticity. I’m always disappointed to find out something I like (maybe a video, image or song) was cranked out by a robot pandering to what it thinks I like. But even before AI, I valued a clean look. I was able to work under master photographers who really pressed the importance of “getting it right in camera.” Filters and heavy editing don’t age well and feel like a blanket of pretty fondant on a dry cake or fresh paint on a crumbling wall. Clean edits translate well to commercial photography where a main requirement of my job is to convey the organization’s brand, not mine.

KCM: In today’s digital-first world, what makes a strong commercial image?

KO: Wow, great question. Images are competing in a noisy arena and we move fast. A strong commercial image needs to send a clear, simple message in the client’s voice. Although, on a higher level, I can absolutely appreciate nuance and subtlety.

KCM: Does AI play a role in your career? How does it affect your everyday work?

KO: Totally. I use it. It has sped up editing, but also made it more expensive. It has lowered the barrier to entry to the industry by simplifying some aspects and allowing incredible post-production adjustments. Mostly, I use it to make the non-creative part of my business easier. It’s not creative as it cannot create original ideas only take from what it has been fed. But do I use it to help me optimize my website, respond to emails, organize my thoughts? Heck yeah.

KCM: How do you help clients feel comfortable in front of the camera?

KO: Communication is really important. They have usually seen my work and know what to expect, that’s a good foundation for trust. From there, listening to their needs and concerns and asking follow up questions help. Showing them that I’m listening and am open to their thoughts.

KCM: What makes a strong headshot, and how have you refined those elements to bring out the best results for your clients?

KO: A good headshot shows a clear representation of who the person is today, at their best. Good lighting, good posing and gentle edits are the base then coaching away the things that concern them. Helping them connect through the camera.

KCM: Do you support local artists, and if so, how? How much of that support comes through your work?

KO: These are my colleagues. We are family! Staying active in the creative community keeps us all stay relevant (and sane). I budget $300 each year for art purchases. It isn’t much and sometimes I go over if I’m compelled, but just having it there reminds me to use it. Going to shows and events is fun and I offer my services at a huge discount for artists.

KCM: What do your clients say about you and your work?

KO: We’re huge fans of each other. They’ve left over 100 5-star Google reviews and I’m really grateful for that support.

KCM: What are your strengths? Is there anything you wish you had known when you were starting out — and do you have any regrets?

KO: My marketing degree and business background are huge strengths. There are definitely better photographers out there but it’s hard to be an artist and good at business. Regrets? Sure, we make mistakes all the time, but hopefully we learn from them.