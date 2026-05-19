Summer fun is right around the corner with St. Charles Park District upcoming events

Known as a “dill-icious party in the park,” Pickle Paradise returns Friday, June 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Pottawatomie Park. The event features the Relish Rush, a quirky untimed dash where participants dressed in their “pickle best” race to the finish line for a salty reward. Open to ages 1 and older, registration for the Relish Rush is $6. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District)

Race a pickle through a park, enjoy movies and music under the stars and cruise into a summer sunset on the Fox River as the St. Charles Park District launches a full lineup of seasonal events and experiences for all ages.

Whether planning a family outing, date night or evening with friends, the park district offers a variety of opportunities to make the most of summer in St. Charles.

Movies are better under the stars with the return of Movies in the Park at Pottawatomie Park Amphitheater on Fridays, June 12 and July 10. Presented in partnership with the St. Charles Public Library, the free outdoor movie nights invite guests to bring blankets and lawn chairs and settle in on the grassy hillside while enjoying concessions available for purchase.

Known as a “dill-icious party in the park,” Pickle Paradise returns Friday, June 19 from 5 to 7:30 p.m. at Pottawatomie Park. The event features the Relish Rush, a quirky untimed dash where participants dressed in their “pickle best” race to the finish line for a salty reward. Open to ages 1 and older, registration for the Relish Rush is $6. Competitive players can also reserve a spot in the Big Dill Mixed Doubles Pickleball Tournament at Pottawatomie Community Center. The evening also includes music, yard games, pickle-themed riddles and beverages from Pollyanna Brewing Company and Riverlands Brewing Company for guests ages 21 and older with advance wristband reservations.

In celebration of America’s 250th birthday, the St. Charles Park District is also introducing the new Stars, Stripes & Steps event on Saturday, June 27 at 8 a.m. at Mt. St. Mary Park. Open to ages 12 and older, the untimed 2.5-mile walk invites participants to show their patriotic pride by dressing in red, white and blue while enjoying a scenic route through parks and neighborhoods along the Fox River.

All fitness levels are welcome. Participants receive a commemorative T-shirt and sling bag, with shirts guaranteed for those registered by June 1. Registration is $25 per person for the walking division or $30 per person for the ruck division. Participants looking for an extra challenge are encouraged to grab a weighted vest or pack and join fellow ruckers on the route while earning a commemorative event patch.

Summer on the Fox River continues with daily paddlewheel riverboat cruises operating Tuesday through Sunday aboard the Fox River Queen. Guests can enjoy scenic views from the open-air upper deck or enclosed lower deck while cruising the calm waters of the Fox River. Specialty experiences include the popular BYOB Sunset Cruises for ages 21 and older, the Wine Down Wednesday Cruise featuring live performers and the returning History Sunday Cruise hosted in partnership with docents from the St. Charles History Museum.

The park district is also introducing several new themed cruises this season. Naturalist Pam Otto returns for the Good Natured on the Fox Birding Cruise on Tuesday, June 16, sharing stories and insight into local bird populations and habitats along the river. Families can also enjoy the new Sweet Escapes Family Cruise offered Friday, June 12 and Sunday, July 26, featuring onboard games, river sightseeing and sweet treats for all ages. Strollers are permitted aboard the riverboats.

The summer lineup expands even further with the Dockside Party, a waterfront celebration on Friday, July 24 in Pottawatomie Park. From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., guests can enjoy free live music and self-guided tours of the Fox River Queen while taking in views of the Fox River at sunset. The event will also feature classic yard games, discounted miniature golf and refreshments available for purchase, including grilled favorites from the Rotary Club of St. Charles-Geneva and handcrafted beverages from Brother Chimp Brewery. Guests ages 21 and older are encouraged to reserve complimentary wristbands in advance.

The evening continues with the Dockside Party: Sunset Cruise from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $18 per person and advance registration is required due to limited availability.

Families looking for active adventures can also participate in Stanley’s Park Pursuit on Tuesday, July 21 from 5 to 7 p.m. at River View Miniature Golf. The event invites families to meet Stanley, the miniature golf course’s frog mascot, while completing 10 untimed physical and puzzle challenges located throughout the park. Families who complete at least seven challenges will receive a goodie bag with treats, two 18-hole rounds of miniature golf and two complimentary guest passes to Swanson Pool. Guests participating in miniature golf that evening will also receive a complimentary frozen treat during the Putt-n-Save Family Night special. Registration is $15 per family for up to six people.