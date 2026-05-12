Farmers markets are back in season in Kane County

Geneva French Market runs 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through 10/25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 11/1-11/16 www.bensidounusa.com/geneva/. There is also a virtual market online at bensidounusa.com/virtualmarket/. (Photo provided by Geneva French Market)

Spring, summer and even parts of fall deliver a bevy of options for farmers markets and farm stands in the Kane County Magazine coverage area.

While the Batavia Farmers Market looms as an elder statesman of the group, the festivities are by no means slowing down as the Saturday-morning market ushers in its 32nd season.

Nearly 60 vendors populate the grounds each week, including Stojan’s Family Farm, Flat Tire Farm and others who have been along for the journey since the market took root in the mid-1990s.

Batavia Main Street, which hosts the market, also recently added a Wednesday-night option, which enters its third summer.

“A big part of our mission in downtown Batavia is giving people reasons to come downtown more frequently and to patronize our shops and restaurants,” Batavia MainStreet assistant director Kristen Desler told KCM on the occasion of the Saturday market’s 30th anniversary.

“In an effort to better support the shops and restaurants during the week,” she added, “we thought that having a weeknight market option would not only give an alternative for those that can’t join us on Saturdays but also have another reason for people to come downtown on a summer evening and hopefully stay awhile and check out the local retail and restaurants, as well.”

The Saturday market is held on North River Street between Wilson and Spring streets in downtown Batavia. Check out the Wednesday night offerings on the South Riverwalk Plaza at N. Island Ave. and Houston St., adjacent to city hall.

Here’s a look at particulars for the Batavia Farmers Market and others:

Batavia Farmers Market

Starting May 16, 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays through 10/17 5-8 p.m. Wednesday 6/10, 6/17, 6/24, 7/1, 7/15, 7/22, 7/29, 8/5

Saturday artisan collective on 6/20, 7/18, 8/15, 9/19, 10/17

www.downtownbatavia.com/farmers-markets/

The Farmstand at Rustic Road Farm

1N292 Brundige Road, Elburn 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays year round www.rusticroadfarm.com

Geneva French Market

Geneva Metra parking lot South and 4th Streets 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays through 10/25, 9 a.m.-1 p.m. 11/1-11/16

www.bensidounusa.com/geneva/

Also, a virtual market is online at bensidounusa.com/virtualmarket/.

St. Charles Farmers Market

211 N. Riverside Ave., north of the Municipal Center, downtown St. Charles 8-a.m. 1 p.m. Fridays, June through October

www.facebook.com/STCFarmersMarket *Note the new location. The market previously was held at Baker Memorial Church on Cedar Ave.