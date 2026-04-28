Multigenerational travel takes the vacation industry by storm

According to Kelly Ortiz, the owner of Guru Travel, the secret to a successful multigenerational trip isn't just the destination — it’s the diversity of experience. (Metro Newspaper Service)

In the Fox Valley, family is the heartbeat of our community. Whether it’s a milestone 50th anniversary or a long-awaited reunion, Kane County families are increasingly looking for ways to gather. I know this because I live it. As a longtime Kane County resident and a parent of Burlington Central grads, I’ve spent years navigating the beautiful complexity of local life — and I’ve spent just as much time navigating the decks of the world’s best ships.

Anyone who has tried to coordinate a dinner reservation for 10 people at a local spot in Geneva or St. Charles knows the drill. Now, imagine doing that for 20 people with ages ranging from 6 to 86 for seven days straight. Without a plan, “vacationing together” quickly feels like “working together.”

Kelly Ortiz is a Kane County-based travel authority and the owner of Guru Travel. With an M.Ed and a seat on the Mast Travel Consortia Board of Directors, she combines educational precision with industry leadership. A "Master of Adventure" with Royal Caribbean, Kelly has personally sailed on more than 45 cruises, gaining firsthand experience on every class of ship in the fleet. Whether you are navigating the new Icon class or planning a milestone reunion for 20+ guests, Kelly uses her decades of local residency and global expertise to ensure your family’s investment is protected and your experience is planned to perfection. (Photo provided by Kelly Ortiz)

THE SECRET: DIVERSITY OF EXPERIENCE

The secret to a successful multi-generational trip isn’t just the destination — it’s the diversity of experience. This is why Royal Caribbean’s newest class of ships has become my personal gold standard for families in 2026. They have effectively mastered the neighborhood concept, ensuring that while the family stays together; no one is forced to compromise.

SOMETHING FOR EVERY PACE

The challenge of multi-generational travel is often the pace. Grandparents may want a quiet morning with a book and a view of the ocean, while teenagers are hunting for the next adrenaline rush. On the new Icon-class ships, these worlds coexist seamlessly.

In my own family travels with groups of 15 to 20, I’ve seen this magic work firsthand. While the grandkids are conquering record-breaking waterslides at Thrill Island, the “Active Empty-Nester” generation can retreat to The Hideaway — a beach club-inspired neighborhood with a suspended infinity pool. For the parents in the middle? You get the rarest luxury of all: The “Surfside” Neighborhood. You can relax at a nearby eatery while staying within eyesight of the kids’ splash park. Everyone is “together,” but everyone is happy.

THE “SUITE LIFE” AND THE ROYAL GENIE

For the family patriarch or matriarch looking to host a truly elevated experience, the Royal Suite Class is a game-changer. These accommodations provide the space and privacy a large family needs.

But the real secret sauce for my clients is the Royal Genie. Think of the Genie as your family’s personal fixer and magic-maker. In 2026, the complexity of travel has increased, but a Genie handles the stress: securing front-row seats for shows at the AquaDome or ensuring the grandparents never have to wait in a line.

WHY AN EXPERT IS NON-NEGOTIABLE

As someone with a Master’s in Education and a seat on the Mast Travel Consortia Board of Directors, I look at travel through a different lens. Coordinating a group of 12 or 20 across different cabins and dietary needs is a logistical puzzle. My role is to solve that puzzle before you even leave Kane County. From navigating the 2026 Mediterranean debut of Legend of the Seas to ensuring your cabins are perfectly situated for those with limited mobility, I handle the “how” so you can focus on the “who.”

In 2026, the best family memories shouldn’t be overshadowed by the stress of planning them. Let’s make your next journey the one where everyone finally gets exactly the vacation they’ve been dreaming of.