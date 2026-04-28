Culinary craftsmanship makes this Geneva restaurant stand out

Fresh catches of the day at Prime Cut include pistachio-crusted halibut, tuna tataki and teriyaki salmon. (Photo by Joseph Name, Provided by Prime Cut)

Come out to the Geneva Commons and visit Prime Cut, a restaurant that provides an out of the ordinary, extraordinary dining experience.

Prime Cut, which opened last October, strives to provide delicious food in a welcoming atmosphere at an affordable price. Those looking to enjoy steak and cocktails without spending hundreds of dollars may find exactly what they are looking for here, which is certainly uncommon nowadays.

“At Prime Cut, we take pride in our kitchen and the art of culinary craftsmanship,” says owner Joseph Nam. “Our chefs are dedicated to creating tantalizing dishes that delight the senses. We source the finest ingredients and blend traditional flavors with innovative techniques to bring you a memorable dining experience. Whether it’s a classic American favorite or a modern twist on a timeless dish, each creation is prepared with passion and precision.”

As a contemporary-style restaurant which focuses on creating exceptional food from scratch, Prime Cut has a regular menu and a sushi menu.

Those craving the varied, delicious taste of sushi have a variety of rolls, specialty rolls and more to consider on Prime Cut’s sushi menu.

Those looking for something other than sushi will find it on a main menu with starters that include baked French onion soup, lobster bisque, Maryland crab cakes, Wagyu meatballs, baked goat cheese and crispy fried fresh calamari.

Those craving a well-marbled, expertly seasoned steak can choose from three options of dry aged prime cuts, including filet mignon, New York and the rib eye. (Photo by Joseph Name, Provided by Prime Cut)

Small plates, which go well with cocktails, include poke nachos, crostini goat cheese and fig, Mediterranean chicken kebabs, crispy rice salmon and a mini seafood tower.

There are also salads on the menu, including Greek, a prime cut Caesar and chicken Cobb.

Diners seeking an uncommon plate contrast will certainly find a few wonderful options on the Surf & Turf menu, which features a Twin Filet, 2 Lobsters - two, 3-oz. filets served with herb butters alongside two, 5-oz. cold lobster tails. Other selection include Twin Filets, Crab Cakes, Scallops and Twin Filets & Shrimp Scampi.

Prime Cut favorites on the menu include coconut shrimp, hibachi filet mignon, fettuccine Alfredo, roasted chicken and Frutti Di Mare, an assortment of seafood, marinara sauce and pasta.

Those craving a well-marbled, expertly seasoned steak can choose from three options of dry aged prime cuts, including filet mignon, New York and the rib eye.

Sandwich options include a grilled chicken sandwich, BLT and Wagyu cheeseburgers.

Fresh catches of the day on the menu include pistachio-crusted halibut, tuna tataki and teriyaki salmon.

The Raw Bar features Oyster by the Half, shrimp cocktails and finally girls best friends, which includes two glasses of Rosé, tuna tartar green scallions, won ton chips and house sauce.

In addition to onion rings, truffle fresh cut fries and seasonal vegetables, Prime Cut’s fourth side is mashed potatoes.

Lastly, the menu features Value Bites such as steak frites, double cut Berkshire pork, au Poivre flank steak and Korean fired chicken.

Banana splits, cheese cake, carrot cake and chocolate ice cream are among the desserts.