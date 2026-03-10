Step Into Spring with the new Batavia wine walk coming March 21

Visit locations like the Geneva Winery & Tasting Room in Batavia during the Step Into Spring: Wine Walk 2026. (APRIL DUDA)

Time to sip, savor, shop and stroll through downtown Batavia during the Step Into Spring: Wine Walk.

The new event launches Saturday, March 21, from 1 to 5 p.m., offering participants the opportunity to enjoy a sip of wine at 14 participating businesses in downtown Batavia, said Kristen Desler, assistant director of Batavia Main Street.

Desler said the idea for the event grew out of interest from the local business community following the success of similar events in other communities. Desler and the team at Batavia Main Street worked with the city and other business organizations to design the wine walk.

“We started working on this a couple years back. This is really an event that our business community wanted,” Desler said.

Sponsorships have already sold out, Desler said, as has registration for the 14 locations serving as wine walk stops.

“Businesses have really stepped up,” Desler said.

Included in the $39 registration fee, each participant receives a commemorative wine glass on a lanyard. Each location will offer a 1-ounce wine pour, with a choice of red or white wine. Many retailers will offer small snacks, and all participants will receive a complimentary bag of popcorn from Kernel Dan, a Batavia Farmers Market participant.

The new event will also feature some of the most recent additions to downtown Batavia, including Rosewood Farm & Market and A Rooted Home.

Tickets are on sale at www.downtownbatavia.com. While this is a first-time event, Desler said the business community is excited and hopeful for a strong turnout.

“In some of the other communities this event has typically sold out,” Desler said.

Working in collaboration with downtown businesses, the team has crafted an afternoon that invites people to stroll through shopping areas while enjoying new spring collections.

“Our retailers could really use a boost in March and we’re all itching to get out of the house and enjoy walking around town,” Desler said. “This will be a bright and fun event with floral them and making everyone feel ready for spring.”

There will be a map to guide participants through the wine stops, along with a spring-inspired photo booth located along the route for selfies.

Presenting sponsors include K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar and Ignite Medical Resort Batavia, along with Comfort Care Heating & Air Conditioning, the lanyard sponsor, for helping bring the new event to downtown Batavia.