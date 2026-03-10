Discover vintage treasure at Warehouse 55

Inside Warehouse 55 in Batavia, shoppers can find an array of items presented by vendors who travel across the globe in search of wares. (Photo provided by Warehouse 55)

From treasure hunters to set designers, shoppers are discovering the décor and furnishings at the newest location of Warehouse 55 in Batavia.

In late fall 2025, business partners Mark Shouldeen and Mindy Schloss launched the Batavia location of their successful vintage home décor collection. Located at 160 First St. in downtown Batavia, Shouldeen said the community has warmly welcomed the new business.

The business first opened in Aurora in 2019, followed by a Chicago location in 2021. While the partners enjoyed their home in Aurora, Shouldeen said they needed more space and ideally a single-floor location to make it easier for shoppers to browse the curated treasures.

Inside the space, shoppers will find an array of items presented by vendors who travel across the globe in search of wares.

Shouldeen said they strive for 85% of the inventory to remain in the vintage category, defined as at least 20 years old, and that he especially loves unique, one-of-a-kind finds.

“There’s such a mix and variety among vendors,” Shouldeen said. “You can find English style, Farm House, and just a big mix.”

The vendors constantly bring in new inventory, keeping the space fresh and encouraging customers to stop in often to see what is new, Shouldeen said.

“Our vendors go all over, from flea markets to auctions finding items,” Shouldeen said. “A few even go to Europe and bring back pieces.”

Among the most sought-after items are chandeliers, Shouldeen said. Shoppers can also find art, accessories, furniture and even a small selection of clothing. He said a set designer working in Chicago has visited the shop to scoop up items.

There are also artisan pieces. Shouldeen said when he launched the business, it provided an opportunity to sell his own unique creations while showcasing other artists and vintage collectors he worked with in the area. As the business has grown, he said he has had less time to create but hopes to return to it, as clients continue to seek out his designs. Schloss previously operated The Vintage Nest in Glenview and now has her inventory showcased in the Batavia and Chicago locations.

Among the shop’s annual calendar of specials and events, Shouldeen said the Christmas offerings have become so popular that vendors are invited to showcase holiday items beginning in early October. Customers will fly in from both coasts to shop the Christmas wares, and Shouldeen said he enjoys hearing stories from customers who find items that evoke childhood memories.

“We’re known for Christmas,” Shouldeen said. “We’re heavy with vintage Christmas.”

Social media and the shop’s website are the best ways to see what is new in the store, Shouldeen said, and the entire inventory is computerized, which helps staff search for a particular item, designer or artist.

Still, the best way to discover what is new is by stopping in to wander, browse and search.