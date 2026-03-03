Find the perfect dress for promising ‘I do’

The Crystal Bride in Geneva provides the full fitting experience, with consultants ready to answer questions, viewing rooms big enough for a group of four, and a team of seamstresses able to adapt to your every need. (Photo by Michael Marcotte, Provided by The Crystal Bride)

One of the most exciting aspects of your wedding day is choosing the dress you will walk down the aisle in. At The Crystal Bride, they ensure you look and feel your very best on your big day.

Owner Nancy McElvenny’s store has been in Geneva for 22 years now, supplying an elevated yet affordable assortment of dresses. They provide the full fitting experience, with consultants ready to answer questions, viewing rooms big enough for a group of four, and a team of seamstresses able to adapt to your every need.

“We have over 600 dresses on the floor here, so it can be a little overwhelming when you walk in,” says McElvenny. “Our consultants really work with the bride one-on-one to weed through the dresses and find something they’ll love.”

Styles may come and go, but one has begun to stand out on the rack: the ball gown. Specifically those with basque waists, or the “Disney princess waistline,” as dubbed by McElvenny. They make for a very flattering silhouette by cinching the waist and enhancing the hourglass figure look.

With the popularity of ball gowns, many brides are opting for a second, lighter reception dress. “To get that grand ball gown look, some of these dresses are heavy. Bustling creates a lot of weight and bulk, so we do see girls embracing this trend,” explains McElvenny. “Sometimes girls will take their mom’s wedding dresses and change them into a reception dress, so that’s always very special.”

Customization has seen an uptick lately, which has also led to an increased interest in strapless dresses, as they allow for easier add-ons. Color choices have seen a shift from traditional white to options like black, soft pastels, or even hand-painted pieces, all of which you can find at The Crystal Bride. Your wedding day is your time to shine, so why not stand out from the crowd?

Owner of The Crystal Bride in Geneva, Nancy McElvenny, is passionate and dedicated to providing flawless services to every bride that walks through the door. (Photo by Michael Marcotte, provided by The Crystal Bride)

Another trend McElvenny is happy to see is an explosion of body positivity. “Years ago, there were strict guidelines of which style belongs to which body type. Now, there is a lot of individualism, there’s no one-size-fits-all. Girls love their curves, and they want to show them off.” This boutique also carries a wide variety of sizes, so any bride will feel welcome.

At the end of the day, every person who visits The Crystal Bride is treated with the utmost care. “My favorite thing is to help the girls navigate through this process… because it’s hard,” McElvenny says teary-eyed. “We always put serving the bride above all else. We want to make sure that when she leaves here, we’ve done our best. And the most gratifying part is knowing that we’re part of their journey. The story of a woman getting her wedding dress is one she’ll remember forever, so I absolutely want to make sure we’re always doing the right thing for them.”

Once you’ve set your date, say “yes” to the dress at The Crystal Bride – you won’t be disappointed.