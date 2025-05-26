Have fun at the farmers market this summer and beyond

Fruits and vegetables picked at peak perfection, flower bouquets bursting with color and texture, handcrafted goods that can’t be found anywhere else—shopping at a farmer’s market is not only nourishing for the body, but for the spirit.
Find the ripe, the one-of-a-kind, and above all else, the local at one of these Kane County spots this summer.
Aurora Farmers Market at Water Street Square
65 S. Water St, Aurora 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, June 7 through October 4
Geneva French Market
South and 4th streets 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays through mid-November
Batavia Farmers Market
North River Street between Wilson and State streets 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October 25
St. Charles Farmers Market
Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays through October 31
Huntley Farmers Market
Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through October 11
The Farmstand at Rustic Road Farm
Rustic Road Farm, 1N292 Brundige Road, Elburn 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer season
Downtown Elgin Market
Riverside Drive downtown Elgin 3 to 8 p.m., Fridays through August 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays in September and October
The Depot Market
319 N. River Street, East Dundee 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays through October 25
Theis Farm Market
6N953 County Line Road, Maple Park 9 to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and 9 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October 31
Elder Oaks Farm Market
Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through late fall
Abbey Farms
2855 Hart Road, Aurora 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays through October 31
Klein’s Farm and Garden Market
Two locations 39W130 Plank Road, Elgin1175 Lillian St., Elgin Both are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the summer season