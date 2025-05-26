Have fun at the farmers market this summer and beyond

The French Market in Geneva is open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sundays through mid-November. (Sandy Bressner)

Fruits and vegetables picked at peak perfection, flower bouquets bursting with color and texture, handcrafted goods that can’t be found anywhere else—shopping at a farmer’s market is not only nourishing for the body, but for the spirit.

Find the ripe, the one-of-a-kind, and above all else, the local at one of these Kane County spots this summer.

Aurora Farmers Market at Water Street Square

65 S. Water St, Aurora 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays, June 7 through October 4

Geneva French Market

South and 4th streets 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sundays through mid-November

Batavia Farmers Market

North River Street between Wilson and State streets 8 a.m. to noon, Saturdays through October 25

St. Charles Farmers Market

Baker Memorial United Methodist Church, 307 Cedar Ave. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fridays through October 31

Huntley Farmers Market

Huntley Town Square, 11704 Coral St. 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturdays through October 11

The Farmstand at Rustic Road Farm

Rustic Road Farm, 1N292 Brundige Road, Elburn 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays throughout the summer season

Downtown Elgin Market

Riverside Drive downtown Elgin 3 to 8 p.m., Fridays through August 3 to 7 p.m., Fridays in September and October

The Depot Market

319 N. River Street, East Dundee 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Saturdays through October 25

Theis Farm Market

6N953 County Line Road, Maple Park 9 to 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays and 9 to 5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through October 31

Elder Oaks Farm Market

Primrose Farm, 5N726 Crane Road, St. Charles 3 to 7 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays through late fall

Abbey Farms

2855 Hart Road, Aurora 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturdays through October 31

Klein’s Farm and Garden Market

Two locations 39W130 Plank Road, Elgin1175 Lillian St., Elgin Both are open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily throughout the summer season