Pottawatomie Park is the place to play

Nestled along the Fox River, Pottawatomie Park in downtown St. Charles offers something for everyone! Visitors may choose a relaxing experience with a stroll through the native plant garden or an active adventure playing mini-golf, golf, tennis, pickleball, swimming, boating and more. Young visitors often head straight for one of two playgrounds in the park, including the sensory playground.

As one of the oldest parks in the state, established in 1911, Pottawatomie Park has and continues to provide fishing areas, trails for a leisurely walk or rigorous jog, and several picnicking opportunities with and without rentable pavilions. New this year is the expansion of the historic pavilion showcasing how it originally appeared a century ago.

“It’s truly a great park,” said Kate Miller, assistant superintendent for recreation with the St. Charles Park District.

Pedal boat on the Fox River at Pottawatomie Park in St. Charles. (Photo provided by St. Charles Park District )

Beautiful in every season, it’s the late spring through early fall when park visitation increases as the seasonal facilities open.

Already in full swing is the 9-hole Pottawatomie Golf Course. As the most beautiful public course in the Fox Valley area, green fees are $22 per day. Tee time reservations must be made by calling 630-584-8356 up to a week in advance. Whether you’re a scratch golfer or just picked up the game, the layout at Pottawatomie offers a challenge, but keeps the game fun for all skill levels.

Beginning May 3, the Riverview Miniature Golf Course opens on weekends only for the season. For Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 11, moms can enjoy a free game of minigolf with a child’s admission. Come June through August when the course opens for daily admission, there’s Putt & Save specials almost every day.

“Friday Family Nights are very popular with ice cream treats for each round of minigolf purchased, though Date Night with a reduced rate on Saturdays is a close second”, said Miller.

“A lot of kids like Treasure Tuesday when choosing a prize out of Stanley’s (the mascot) treasure box, she added.”

Besides a variety of hot eats and cool treats from the minigolf refreshment stand, visitors may rent a kayak or pedal boat and venture out to the middle of the river to see the area from a completely different perspective. Pedal boats seat four people. Life jackets are included with every rental. For a small fee, equipment can be rented hourly for a friendly game of bags or bocce ball, both located in the park.

The historic paddlewheel riverboats start cruising the Fox River on Saturday, May 10. Public cruise tickets are reasonably priced for ages 3+. Ages 2 and under are free though every passenger must have a ticket. Those interested in a group outing for celebrations with friends and family may opt to purchase a private charter experience. For more details, visit stcriverboats.com.

If swimming and splashing is more on par, there’s still time to snag a season pass to Swanson Pool, on the campus of Pottawatomie Park. For double the fun, the St. Charles Park District offers a Crosstown Aquatics All Access Pass with admission to Swanson Pool and Otter Cove Aquatic Park, where the newly renovated splash park will debut this summer.

Pottawatomie Park is home to the year-round community center with an indoor gymnasium, preschool wing, dance and fitness studios, and multipurpose rooms for a robust choice of age-appropriate programs including art, fencing, summer camps and more. On the south end of the building is the Adult Activity Center which features a free library, several weekly drop-in activities and some of the best trips in the Chicagoland area.

“The AAC is a rich resource to build up a social calendar for ages 50+,” said Miller.

A full 24-hours wouldn’t be enough to fully explore and enjoy all the amenities available in Pottawatomie Park, which makes it a great staycation destination.