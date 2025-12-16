Lazarus House provides shelter during life’s storms

Families nationwide are struggling with incomes that are far less than needed to pay for housing and basic needs. For these families, it does not take much to force them into homelessness – rent increases, physical and mental health, substance abuse, domestic violence, or the loss of financial assistance are just some of the common causes. Homelessness among families is rising nationwide and that includes Kane County. Last fiscal year, Lazarus House in St. Charles saw another increase in the total number of shelter nights provided to children and their families; at one point in early spring, a third of our capacity were children.

Lazarus House offers Emergency Shelter, a Center for Transitional Living and Homeless Prevention services to individuals connected to Batavia, Geneva, St. Charles and western ruralKane County by previous address, employment or immediate family member. It’s mission is to offer guests connected to these communities, who are experiencing homelessness or at risk, hope for the future by providing hospitality, food, safe shelter, and education – tools for life.

Lazarus House has been blessed to step in and help 184 individuals just last fiscal year, providing a total of 19,154 nights of shelter and over 57,462 meals to those in the community in need. In the same year, the Homeless Prevention programs assisted 162 individuals avoid homelessness with one-time or on-going, rental or utility assistance through grants and operational funding. These numbers are increasing year over year since he pandemic began to wind down. Although we are proud to be able to respond to an increased need in the community, we would prefer our numbers, and homelessness in general to be decreasing, but that is not the case.

Homelessness happens in all communities, across all cultures and within all age groups. Homelessness is a period in someone’s life, not an identity. Lazarus House believes everybody deserves a soft place to land, using their three core values of community, support and dignityto guide decisions and actions, Lazarus House is; Community based support honoring the dignity of all.

Lazarus House is so fortunate to be amongst such a caring community of neighbors willing to help their neighbors. If you know someone who needs shelter, encourage them to call Lazarus House at 630-587-2144. If you are in a position to help, please consider a monetary donation and/or urgent needs we keep updated on our website: www.lazarushouse.net. If interested in learning more about the different opportunities to volunteer, please contact our Volunteer Coordinator at volunteer@lazarushouse.net.

Without the generous support of this community, Lazarus House would not be able to continue to provide help to those in need.

We wish to thank you, our local community, for being an integral part of this change. Through the time, talent and donations of so many, we can attempt to meet the needs of each individual or family no matter what circumstances bring them to our door. YOU create change in our community!