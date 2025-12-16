ComicBooks For Kids! takes a creative spin on nonprofit community work

ComicBooks For Kids! (CB4K.org) is a non-profit 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to provide comic books and pop culture toys and books to kids and teens in hospitals and cancer centers across North America. (Photo provided by ComicBooks for Kids)

ComicBooks For Kids! (CB4K.org) is a non-profit 501(c)3 charity whose mission is to provide comic books and pop culture toys and books to kids and teens in hospitals and cancer centers across North America. Supporting all demographics, they gift coloring books, children’s books, Pez, pop culture items, plush, Funko toys, T-shirts and of course, comic books.

In 2017 they had a simple desire to provide comic books to children and teens to alleviate stress and anxiety. They achieved their goal by sending 1,000 items to 20 hospitals and by 2018 had significantly grown their donations to 10,000 items in 110 hospitals.

CB4K can now proudly say they are the largest charity in North America in this space supporting over 200 hospitals. To date, the charity has shipped over half a million comic books and pop culture items across North America.

Beyond helping those in hospitals, CB4K is most concerned with reaching anyone where these items can make a difference. “When it comes to kids, we don’t draw a line. We just help.” When two orphanages reached out to CB4K, they were added to the program.

When a Washington State program supporting disabled children reached out, they were added as well. When the Children’s Hospital Association asked them to sponsor their annual event to lawmakers lobbying for medical care for children in need, they didn’t hesitate. The team works every day, full time and the shipping never stops.

A remarkable six-year-old named Gabe, born with a congenital heart defect, is one of the manychildren who have been helped by ComicBooks for Kids! and their mission to generate happiness with comics and pop culture fun. Children like Gabe, who are faced with a tough situation, get the chance to escape their reality for a while and just be a kid, holding an adventure in their hands and wonderment in their eyes.

(Photo provided by ComicBooks For Kids!)

Now, hundreds of thousands of kids have been blessed with this opportunity. This past fall, CB4K received palettes of donations of comic books, Funko Pops and graphic novels and immediately started sending them across the country, ensuring no child would be without friendly and colorful reading materials.

ComicBooks For Kids! is a 501(C)3 organization and takes zero compensation for their efforts. They work closely with retailers, distributors, publishers, and consumers of the comic book industry to procure inventory and income. This makes it possible for them to provide their numerous donations to the hospitals and medical centers in need of them.

Additionally, comic books that are received and thought to be above a child’sreading level or where the content is too mature are provided to themilitary through their sister non-profit organization ComicBooks For Troops (CB4T.ORG). With thisapproach, all donated materials are utilized.

Just this year alone, ComicBooks For Troops has delivered over 100,000 comic books to all branches of the armed services becoming the largest charity in this space within the US.

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is simply to contribute requested items or monetary donations. Even a $25.00 contribution means CB4K can ship books to a hospital. A variety of sponsorship opportunities are available for consideration; please visit their website for more information to learn more.

Be part of something invaluable and help provide a wondrous escape to kids and teens who need a little bit of light in their lives. In the words of ComicBooks For Kids!, “Maybe we can’t change the world, but your support is helping change that child’s world.”