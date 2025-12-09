CASA Kane County seeks volunteers to advocate for children in foster care

CASA Kane County is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization, dedicated to advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are subsequently placed in foster care. (Provided)

CASA Kane County is a non-profit, volunteer-driven organization, dedicated to advocating for children who have experienced abuse or neglect and are subsequently placed in foster care. We recruit, train, and supervise volunteers who serve as the child’s voice and the judge’s eyes and ears throughout the duration of their case in juvenile court.

Our vision is for every child entering foster care in Kane County to be placed in a safe, nurturing, and permanent home. We envision that all children will be equipped with the tools, resources, and support to thrive, lead fulfilled and happy lives and reduce the likelihood of repeating the cycle of abuse.

“CASA” stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, who are community volunteers, supervised by our professional staff, and appointed by the juvenile court judge. They visit with the child(ren) and speak to all individuals involved, so they can advocate for each child’s best interests. As a GAL, we have courtroom authority as a party to the case, and CASA Kane County is one of few programs in Illinois and across the nation with this high level of responsibility. This is due to our strong partnership with the Kane County juvenile court system. We value our community partnerships and continually seek additional organizations and individuals who may be looking to get involved, make a difference in their community, and/or find ways to help promote their business.

Often, a child’s CASA/GAL volunteer is the one consistent person in their lives they can count on. They are the one individual that holds their history and often the only person who will remain with them for the duration of the case—which in Kane County averages about 3 years. Annually, CASA Kane County advocates for about 650 children. We currently have 200 active CASA/GAL volunteers and need about 50 more to meet the growing need of children entering the system.

If you would like to get involved, there are many ways to Volunteer, Donate or Connect! Scan the QR code and/or visit our website to learn more! Learn about what it takes to become a Volunteer advocate, Donate to support our mission, and/or Connect by attending an event or follow our social media pages on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, TikTok, and YouTube. We are also hosting a variety of community and fundraising events in 2026. There is something for everyone!

CASA Kane County’s 2026 Events Save the Dates!

• March 7 – Children’s Champion Celebration Gala

• March TBD – Hoops for Hope: March Madness for CASA

• April 9 – Hands Around the Court House (HATCH)

• April 30 – Community Summit: Helping Families Thrive Through Early Intervention & Prevention

• May 2 – Derby Party

• May 17 – Countryside Clays for Kids

• August 24 – Golf for a Child Invitational

• September 24 – Clays for Kids

• September TBD – War on Wheels: Cruisin’ for CASA

• October 24 – Bourbon Social

• November 5 – Super Heroes Event

View more information on our website at: https://casakanecounty.org/