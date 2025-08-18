Let volunteerism bring you together

Volunteer opportunities with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County are available in natural areas management, environmental education, cultural and historic preservation, public safety, and trails and recreation. (Provided by the Forest Preserve District of Kane County)

Volunteering is a wonderful, shared activity for families, offering a chance to spend quality time together while having fun and supporting a great cause.

Finding local volunteering opportunities for your family isn’t difficult if you know where to look. Here are some options to consider that are close to home and make a meaningful difference in the community.

Anderson Humane

Whether you’re interested in providing hands-on care to animals, helping keep the facility clean, participating in special events and fundraisers, assisting with administrative functions, or even fostering animals in your own home, you can make a big difference as a volunteer at Anderson Humane, 1000 S. La Fox St., South Elgin.

Volunteer opportunities are open to adults (ages 16 and older), require a $35 membership fee, and include completion of virtual safety and protocol training. Volunteers receive an Anderson Humane volunteer T-shirt and name tag. www.ahconnects.org

Adopt-A-Highway

Families can apply with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) to remove litter from an assigned two-mile section of highway at least four times a year for a two-year period. If approved, the family will pick up trash, help keep roadsides clean, and complete an Adopt-A-Highway cleanup report after each day of service.

In return, IDOT installs roadside signs identifying the volunteer group as an Illinois Adopt-A-Highway participant. IDOT provides safety vests and trash bags and removes the filled bags from the roadside. www.idot.illinois.gov

Charity Blooms

This nonprofit farm provides free, fresh produce to the community despite having no paid staff or experience in agriculture. Volunteers are the difference-makers—and your family could be next.

Offering volunteer opportunities for all ages and skill levels, Charity Blooms welcomes those willing to help with basic tasks, including weeding, harvesting and watering. Email: volunteer@charityblooms.org

Feed My Starving Children

This national nonprofit has a location in Aurora at 555 Exchange Court. It offers regular opportunities for families to reserve a spot to hand-pack rice, soy and dried vegetables along with a nutritionally complete blend of vitamins and minerals into bags. Volunteers then seal the bags, box them, and place them on pallets for shipment to children in need around the world. www.fmsc.org

Forest Preserve District of Kane County

Volunteer opportunities with the Forest Preserve District of Kane County are available in natural areas management, environmental education, cultural and historic preservation, public safety, and trails and recreation.

Families may want to consider participating in Volunteer Restoration Workdays, which do not require registration unless the family or group includes 10 or more people. Volunteers should wear boots or sturdy shoes, gardening or work gloves, safety glasses or sunglasses, and bring a water bottle. Call (630) 762-2741 with any questions. www.kaneforest.com

Primrose Farm

Primrose Farm, a family-friendly facility at 5N726 Crane Road in St. Charles, regularly seeks volunteers to help with livestock chores, gardening and farm clean-up.

This family-friendly facility at 5N726 Crane Road in St. Charles regularly seeks volunteers to help with livestock chores, gardening and farm clean-up. Additional help is often needed at special events for parking, ticketing, setup and takedown. www.primrosefarm.org