The Rising Lights Project is a social outlet for adults with disabilities

It’s fair to say that for most real life doesn’t include living across the hall from best friends or having daily meetups at the coffee shop. Making friends after finishing school isn’t easy and for those with special needs, the challenge can be even greater.

As a special education teacher Jaimie Valentini saw the struggles her students and families faced when it came to staying active and social once they completed their education. She saw students feeling isolated and families facing the challenge to find ways to keep students engaged and connected.

Valentini was inspired to do something.

Valentini is the founder of the St. Charles based Rising Lights Project, a day-program and social outlet for adults with disabilities. This year marks the organization’s fourth anniversary.

The Rising Lights Project helps local adults with disabilities find a healthy social outlet. (Photo provided by Rising Lights Project)

“We want to focus on social well-being, social opportunities and connections to making friends,” Valentini said. “There is a really big need because of the loneliness among members of this community.”

Rising Lights offers day programs Monday, Wednesday and Friday and social programs at least one evening during the week. The program is designed for adults ages 18 and older.

The Rising Lights program is designed for adults 18 years and older. (Photo provided by Rising Lights Project)

“It’s already so hard for students with disabilities to connect and make friends, and it’s so much harder when you’re in your 30s and out of school,” Valentini said.

In November the organization moved into a new, larger space at 2015 Dean St., in St. Charles.

Valentini said in Kane County there are about 29,000 individuals with disabilities. The aim of Rising Lights is to be a place of inclusivity. The focus of Rising Lights is a social opportunity, and one of the biggest projects is tending to the community garden. The first summer she had nine adults participate in the program. Last summer she welcomed 57 adults.

“It’s been really exciting to see the garden over the last four years,” Valentini said.

A private business provides land in Campton Hills for the organization. Rising Lights participants tend to 20 garden beds in about a ½ acre of land as well as care for seven bee hives, Valentini said.

“The summers are really fun for us,” Valentini said. “There’s teamwork, following directions, life skills and always having fun.”

She said the community has welcomed and supported Rising Lights, from helping with plants and garden materials to sharing advice and leading programs in addition to the generous donors whose financial support enables Rising Lights to keep participation costs affordable for families.

“The community has been really great embracing us,” Valentini said.

Along with its programs for adults with special needs, Rising Lights has caregiver programs, offering an opportunity for families to network and find respite and their own connections as well. Rising Moms provides a way for mothers of children with special needs to connect. Valentini said the social media page has almost 1,000 parents and the forum provides a place to ask questions, share advice, from where to get a haircut for someone with sensory concerns to sharing vacation ideas. The parents also have monthly meetups and have connected in a parent retreat.

“That’s been really meaningful,” Valentini said.