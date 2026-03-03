Local wedding venues offer charm, elegance and river views

Don’t miss out on some of Kane County’s favorite wedding venues - with a few more that are worth the drive!
Baker Community Center
101 S. Second St., St. Charles
630-584-1055
Features: The historic building provides charm with reception space including its auditorium space in downtown St. Charles.
Capacity: 150
Online: stcparks.org/bcc
Cedar Fox Weddings & Events
316 Cedar St., St. Charles
630-677-2313
Features: Located in downtown St. Charles, there are indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding ceremony and reception. The indoor space includes a renovated building dating back to 1855. The space includes a wedding suite, lounge space and a catering prep kitchen.
Capacity: 125
Online: cedarfoxweddings.com
Country Coach House
334 N. Main St., Burlington
224-829-8733
Features: Rustic and cozy family-owned wedding venue with indoor and outdoor spaces for a ceremony and reception.
Capacity: 150
Online: countrycoachhouse.com and Facebook, Instagram
Eden Events
1 Illinois St., St. Charles
630-945-3332
Features: Featuring views of the Fox River, the space is surrounded by natural beauty to offer a warm, rustic atmosphere.
Capacity: 165
Online: edenweddingevents.com and Facebook, Instagram
Emerald Acres
4N250 IL Route 47, Maple Park
630-549-4954
Features: Countryside views with indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding ceremony and reception.
Online: theemeraldacres.com
Fishermen’s Inn
43W901 Main Street Road, Elburn
630-365-9697
Features: With indoor spaces such as The Loft, Great Room and The Veranda and an outdoor Pergola, the space evokes romance in every season. The space includes 20 acres of land as well as space to prepare for the day and incredible photo opportunities.
Capacity: 300
Online: fishermensinnelburn.com and Facebook, Instagram
Gallery 611 LLC
611 East Main St., East Dundee
847-973-6113
Features: Versatile, budget-friendly space with amenities for an affordable celebration.
Capacity: 100
Online: gallery611.com
Gather
14N205 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove
224-801-4166
Features: A micro-wedding and event location, there’s space for an indoor ceremony and reception dinner as well as patio space.
Capacity: 80
Online: gatherpingreegrove.com and Facebook, Instagram
Heritage Prairie Farm
2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn
630-443-5989
Features: Couples saying vows in the certified organic farm’s garden and rustic barn and celebrating their reception with bonfire and s’mores. The location offers custom food and beverage menus and more.
Online: heritageprairiefarm.com and Facebook, Instagram
Hotel Baker
100 W. Main St., St. Charles
630-584-2100
Features: The historic hotel in downtown St. Charles has multiple spaces for wedding celebrations including the Rainbow Room with a dance floor illuminated with colored lights, the Rose Garden and Boathouse and a Waterfront Ballroom and patio.
Capacity: 200
Online: hotelbaker.com and Facebook, Instagram
Lincoln Inn Banquets
1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia
630-879-7147
Features: Recently remodeled, the banquet hall has four elegant ballrooms and multiple packages to accommodate celebrations large and small.
Capacity: 450
Online: lincolninnbanquets.com
Revelry 675
675 S. River St., Batavia
630-940-8987
Features: The spacious venue offers a large indoor reception space as well as an outdoor patio and lawn that extends to the Fox River.
Capacity: 300
Online: revelry675.com and Facebook, Instagram
Riverside Receptions
35 N. River Lane, Geneva
630-262-8371
Features: With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Fox River and beautiful outdoor spaces featuring limestone and brick, the venue offers elegance and romance.
Capacity: 260
Online: riversidereceptions.com and Facebook, Instagram
Rosewood Farm
600 Prairie St., Sugar Grove
630-296-6905
Features: The organic-practice flower and vegetable farm offers indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding celebration including its beautiful garden, outdoor patio space and barn-style event indoors.
Capacity: 100
Online: rosewfarm.com
The Brix on the Fox
260 S. Washington St., Carpentersville
224-523-7700
Features: One historic location renovated with two spaces. The Two-Sixty offers historic charm and modern elegance while The Industria has a look described as industrial chic.
Capacity: 300
Online: brixonfox.com and Facebook, Instagram
The Haight
166 N. Symphony Way, Elgin
224-801-4166
Features: From cocktail hour on the heated rooftop deck to the first dance across the hardwood floors, the family-owned, three-story restored industrial warehouse from 1890 brings together charm and a historic feel.
Capacity: 220
Online: thehaightelgin.com and Facebook, Instagram
The Herrington Inn & Spa
15 S. River Lane, Geneva
630-208-7433
Features: Nestled in downtown Geneva along the Fox River, it offers a romantic setting with indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding ceremony and reception. Guests can stay at the inn and enjoy pre-wedding spa services.
Capacity: 200
Online: herringtoninn.com and Facebook, Instagram
The Highland Loft
168 E. Highland Ave., Elgin
847-254-0621
Features: With vaulted ceilings and large windows overlooking downtown Elgin, the industrial chic ambiance offers ample space for a celebration.
Capacity: 500
Online: thehighlandloft.com and Facebook, Instagram
The Warehouse on the North
217 W. N. St., Elburn
815-749-9195
Features: The exposed bricks and high ceilings of the warehouse offer a rustic and historic feel and the outdoor beer garden offers additional space to gather.
Capacity: 150
Online: warehouseonnorth.com and Facebook, Instagram
The Wilds at Red Oak
1400 N. River Road, North Aurora
630-701-9669
Features: The Fox Valley Park District’s Red Oak Nature Center property along the Fox River Trail creates a beautiful space surrounded by trees and wildflowers.
Capacity: 130
Online: foxvalleyweddings.info/wilds and Facebook, Instagram
State & Society
319 W. State St., Suite 230, Geneva
815-260-3559
Features: A loft suite in downtown Geneva provides an intimate space for a small wedding.
Capacity: 49
Online: stateandsociety.com and Facebook, Instagram
White Stone Events
46W428 Wheeler Road, Sugar Grove
630-597-1800
Features: Take a first dance under the stars or inside a rustic space dating at a venue that invites guests to celebrate the beautiful outdoors.
Capacity: 250
Online: eventsatwhitestone.com and Facebook, Instagram