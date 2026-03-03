Local wedding venues offer charm, elegance and river views

With indoor spaces such as The Loft, Great Room and The Veranda and an outdoor Pergola, Fishermen's Inn in Elburn evokes romance in every season. The space includes 20 acres of land as well as space to prepare for the day and incredible photo opportunities. (Photo provided by Fisherman's Inn )

Don’t miss out on some of Kane County’s favorite wedding venues - with a few more that are worth the drive!

Baker Community Center

101 S. Second St., St. Charles

630-584-1055

Features: The historic building provides charm with reception space including its auditorium space in downtown St. Charles.

Capacity: 150

Online: stcparks.org/bcc

Cedar Fox Weddings & Events

316 Cedar St., St. Charles

630-677-2313

Features: Located in downtown St. Charles, there are indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding ceremony and reception. The indoor space includes a renovated building dating back to 1855. The space includes a wedding suite, lounge space and a catering prep kitchen.

Capacity: 125

Online: cedarfoxweddings.com

Country Coach House

334 N. Main St., Burlington

224-829-8733

Features: Rustic and cozy family-owned wedding venue with indoor and outdoor spaces for a ceremony and reception.

Capacity: 150

Online: countrycoachhouse.com and Facebook, Instagram

Eden Events

1 Illinois St., St. Charles

630-945-3332

Features: Featuring views of the Fox River, the space is surrounded by natural beauty to offer a warm, rustic atmosphere.

Capacity: 165

Online: edenweddingevents.com and Facebook, Instagram

Emerald Acres

4N250 IL Route 47, Maple Park

630-549-4954

Features: Countryside views with indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding ceremony and reception.

Online: theemeraldacres.com

Fishermen’s Inn

43W901 Main Street Road, Elburn

630-365-9697

Features: With indoor spaces such as The Loft, Great Room and The Veranda and an outdoor Pergola, the space evokes romance in every season. The space includes 20 acres of land as well as space to prepare for the day and incredible photo opportunities.

Capacity: 300

Online: fishermensinnelburn.com and Facebook, Instagram

Gallery 611 LLC

611 East Main St., East Dundee

847-973-6113

Features: Versatile, budget-friendly space with amenities for an affordable celebration.

Capacity: 100

Online: gallery611.com

Gather

14N205 Reinking Road, Pingree Grove

224-801-4166

Features: A micro-wedding and event location, there’s space for an indoor ceremony and reception dinner as well as patio space.

Capacity: 80

Online: gatherpingreegrove.com and Facebook, Instagram

Heritage Prairie Farm

2N308 Brundige Road, Elburn

630-443-5989

Features: Couples saying vows in the certified organic farm’s garden and rustic barn and celebrating their reception with bonfire and s’mores. The location offers custom food and beverage menus and more.

Online: heritageprairiefarm.com and Facebook, Instagram

Hotel Baker

100 W. Main St., St. Charles

630-584-2100

Features: The historic hotel in downtown St. Charles has multiple spaces for wedding celebrations including the Rainbow Room with a dance floor illuminated with colored lights, the Rose Garden and Boathouse and a Waterfront Ballroom and patio.

Capacity: 200

Online: hotelbaker.com and Facebook, Instagram

Lincoln Inn Banquets

1345 S. Batavia Ave., Batavia

630-879-7147

Features: Recently remodeled, the banquet hall has four elegant ballrooms and multiple packages to accommodate celebrations large and small.

Capacity: 450

Online: lincolninnbanquets.com

Revelry 675

675 S. River St., Batavia

630-940-8987

Features: The spacious venue offers a large indoor reception space as well as an outdoor patio and lawn that extends to the Fox River.

Capacity: 300

Online: revelry675.com and Facebook, Instagram

Riverside Receptions

35 N. River Lane, Geneva

630-262-8371

Features: With floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Fox River and beautiful outdoor spaces featuring limestone and brick, the venue offers elegance and romance.

Capacity: 260

Online: riversidereceptions.com and Facebook, Instagram

Rosewood Farm

600 Prairie St., Sugar Grove

630-296-6905

Features: The organic-practice flower and vegetable farm offers indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding celebration including its beautiful garden, outdoor patio space and barn-style event indoors.

Capacity: 100

Online: rosewfarm.com

The Brix on the Fox

260 S. Washington St., Carpentersville

224-523-7700

Features: One historic location renovated with two spaces. The Two-Sixty offers historic charm and modern elegance while The Industria has a look described as industrial chic.

Capacity: 300

Online: brixonfox.com and Facebook, Instagram

The Haight

166 N. Symphony Way, Elgin

224-801-4166

Features: From cocktail hour on the heated rooftop deck to the first dance across the hardwood floors, the family-owned, three-story restored industrial warehouse from 1890 brings together charm and a historic feel.

Capacity: 220

Online: thehaightelgin.com and Facebook, Instagram

The Herrington Inn & Spa

15 S. River Lane, Geneva

630-208-7433

Features: Nestled in downtown Geneva along the Fox River, it offers a romantic setting with indoor and outdoor spaces for a wedding ceremony and reception. Guests can stay at the inn and enjoy pre-wedding spa services.

Capacity: 200

Online: herringtoninn.com and Facebook, Instagram

The Highland Loft

168 E. Highland Ave., Elgin

847-254-0621

Features: With vaulted ceilings and large windows overlooking downtown Elgin, the industrial chic ambiance offers ample space for a celebration.

Capacity: 500

Online: thehighlandloft.com and Facebook, Instagram

The Warehouse on the North

217 W. N. St., Elburn

815-749-9195

Features: The exposed bricks and high ceilings of the warehouse offer a rustic and historic feel and the outdoor beer garden offers additional space to gather.

Capacity: 150

Online: warehouseonnorth.com and Facebook, Instagram

The Wilds at Red Oak

1400 N. River Road, North Aurora

630-701-9669

Features: The Fox Valley Park District’s Red Oak Nature Center property along the Fox River Trail creates a beautiful space surrounded by trees and wildflowers.

Capacity: 130

Online: foxvalleyweddings.info/wilds and Facebook, Instagram

State & Society

319 W. State St., Suite 230, Geneva

815-260-3559

Features: A loft suite in downtown Geneva provides an intimate space for a small wedding.

Capacity: 49

Online: stateandsociety.com and Facebook, Instagram

White Stone Events

46W428 Wheeler Road, Sugar Grove

630-597-1800

Features: Take a first dance under the stars or inside a rustic space dating at a venue that invites guests to celebrate the beautiful outdoors.

Capacity: 250

Online: eventsatwhitestone.com and Facebook, Instagram