Music takes center stage in Kane County weddings

Alex Dingmann is the owner and operator of Elgin-based Third Shift DJs. (Photo provided by Alex Dingmann)

Imagine the vibration of a live saxophone echoing through the rafters of The Height, or the classical reimagining of a modern pop song filling the historic Rainbow Room at the Hotel Baker. In Kane County, the 2026 wedding season is showing that the right music isn’t just background noise, but the emotional heartbeat of the night.

As couples navigate the evolving wedding landscape, the focus has shifted from traditional playlists to personalized performances and immersive experiences. From the “Bridgerton effect,” featuring classical covers of modern songs, to high-energy reception nostalgia, Kane County DJs and musicians are acting as guides, helping couples define their most important day through sound, style and storytelling.

One of the most significant shifts in recent years is the move toward integrating live performance with the DJ experience. This hybrid model offers the best of both worlds: the versatility of a DJ paired with the visual energy of live musicians.

“It’s not just what they’re hearing, they get to see the performance,” said Alex Dingmann, owner and operator of Elgin-based Third Shift DJs. “When we have great musicians performing as well, it is another added experience that people really enjoy.”

Beyond the format, musical genres are also shifting to reflect the nostalgia of today’s couples. While “Hot to Go!” by Chappell Roan remains a modern staple, Dingmann noted a surge in requests for pop music from the 2000s and 2010s. These selections allow guests to tap into the high-energy party vibes of their high school and college years, creating a sense of shared history on the dance floor.

Personalization often extends to even the smallest details. Dingmann recalled a bride whose love for Harry Potter and Disney was woven directly into her reception. By using soundbites from the films to transition into high-energy songs, the music became a unique reflection of the couple and their personal story.

For couples planning their own weddings, practical value often comes down to logistics and atmosphere. Dingmann recommends uplighting — light fixtures placed on the ground and pointed upward — as an add-on that can transform the look of a rustic barn or modern loft, regardless of the building’s age.

To keep the energy flowing, many DJs use a technique known as quick-mixing, playing the best 60 to 90 seconds of a song to ensure the tempo never dips and the dance floor stays full.

Pricing in Kane County spans a wide range. While premium, all-inclusive packages can exceed $10,000, many local professionals, including Third Shift DJs, offer scalable services starting around $1,000, ensuring couples can find a sound that fits their budget.

Ultimately, a memorable wedding celebration isn’t built around a single song. It’s shaped by choices that support the creative spirit of the community. By choosing local Kane County talent, couples aren’t just hiring a vendor — they’re investing in the artistic fabric of the Fox River Valley and ensuring love stories will have the perfect soundtrack for years to come.