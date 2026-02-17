How to pick the perfect wedding season for you

Karen Flesher, co-owner of Country Coach House in Burlington, says couples don’t need a large or luxurious venue, regardless of the season. (Photo provided by Country Coach House)

It’s the time of the season for loving.

Those who recently popped the question — or were on the receiving end of an enthusiastic “yes” — have plenty of decisions to make while planning their wedding, including when to have it.

Venues book up quickly during peak season, which runs from May through October.

“No matter the time of year, every wedding should prepare a back-up plan for cold temperatures, rain, snow and the most overlooked element, wind,” says Nikilett, owner and planner of Weddings By Yours Truly. “Even on a clear, summer day, wind alone can force a wedding to move indoors.”

Spring weddings mean rolling the dice with unpredictable weather.

“Rain and unexpected weather/cold can lead to disappointment if couples are only looking at best case scenario,” says Kara El-Kareh, owner and lead planner of Camellia Co. Wedding and Events in St. Charles. “Make sure you book a venue that has an indoor option for all parts of the wedding that you actually like and don’t stress too much about what’s happening on the weather app. There’s nothing you can do about it. This can also be a popular time of year so book vendors/venues early.”

Summer often offers sunshine and flexibility.

“Summer weddings are perfect for couples who want reliable sunshine and typically see higher guest attendance rates,” Nikilett says. “With the longest days of the year, couples will have more flexibility with their timeline and more venue options for outdoor ceremonies and receptions. The obvious setback for summer weddings is the heat and humidity, but one thing couples often forget about is the bugs. You will have to compete with bees, ants, mosquitos, etc., especially when food is being served outside. Summer also hosts a variety of community events and festivals, so travel delays and limited parking options around their venue may be something to plan for in advance.”

Couples who are passionate about baseball can blend their love for the game with their love for each other by getting married at Northwestern Medicine Field, home of the Kane County Cougars in Geneva.

“Having your wedding at a baseball stadium is very unique for those who have that shared passion for the game,” says Luke Larmer, catering and events manager for the Kane County Cougars. “Getting married near the pitcher’s mound or in the batter’s box is a unique wedding experience.”

Fall remains one of the most popular wedding seasons.

“If you feel that fall is your dream wedding season, start booking your main vendors — venue, photographer, DJ/band — ASAP,” El-Kareh says. “Trying to book a popular venue 12 months ahead of time for a Saturday in October is just going to lead to disappointment when best dates are gone. Consider booking 15-18 months in advance and expect to pay the highest prices that they’ll have for that time of year.”

Autumn also offers rich visual appeal.

“They will have less daylight hours for outdoor events but the shift in nature’s color palette will bring beautiful backdrops for photos and rich, golden hour lighting,” Nikilett says. “It’s also the best season to embrace and incorporate seasonal décor pieces and offer a more unique and intentional food and drink menu.”

Winter weddings often compete with holiday schedules.

“Busy busy busy, and sometimes venues and vendors will still charge their full pricing around the holidays,” El-Kareh says. “Consider having your wedding after Jan. 2 to avoid issues with holiday conflicts and stress.”

Seasonality also plays a role when shopping for the perfect wedding dress.

“Choosing a dress for the season is definitely a huge deal,” says Natalie Brunetti, owner of Sweet Maple Bridal in Maple Park. “Brides should consider fabric weight and sleeve length to stay comfortable, think light, breathable fabrics like chiffon for summer heat, or heavier lace and long sleeves for those chilly Kane County winters. Comfort is key to enjoying the big day!”

Nikki Barr, owner of Love Theory Bridal in Batavia, says seasonality goes beyond sleeves or strapless necklines.

“It’s about fabric movement, body comfort, formality of your event, location and so much more,” Barr says. “When considering the gown you choose, it’s best to go over wedding day details with your stylist to ensure you’ve not only factored in how your gown looks but also how it behaves.”

Karen Flesher, co-owner of Country Coach House in Burlington, says couples don’t need a large or luxurious venue, regardless of the season.

“Start by focusing on what matters most, a space that feels warm, flexible and personal,” Flesher says. “Think about your guest list, ceremony and reception layout, and how you’ll use getting-ready spaces. Choosing a venue that allows your own vendors, BYOB, and adaptable setups lets couples create a celebration that truly reflects their style. At Country Coach House, our family team is on-site and hands-on to make sure everything flows smoothly, and everyone enjoys the day.”