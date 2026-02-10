Let love blossom with the help of local jewelers, boutiques and more

House of 423 in Geneva features a dress for every occasion from a sweater dress for a first date to maxi dresses for more formal affairs. They also offer a variety of tops, sweaters and pants. (Photo provided by House of 423)

When love is in the air, you can count on local boutiques, jewelers, chocolatiers and florists to help turn any moment into a memorable one. From standout outfits and custom rings to decadent sweets and show-stopping blooms, these local favorites have everything you need to celebrate in style.

Boutiques

When getting ready for a date night or a special occasion, the first thing that often comes to mind is “What will I wear?” JAYNE boutique, which recently opened a location in Geneva, offers fashion trends that strike a balance between statement-making and effortlessly chic.

“Dramatic silhouettes are in style, and you’ll see that in micro mini skirts that are paired with tall boots or with flowy, floor-length dresses with high slits that grab attention,” says Katie Cummings, company president and buyer.

JAYNE’s also offers a variety of accessories to elevate your look including chunky necklaces, cuff bracelets, pendants and standout handbags.

House of 423 in Geneva features a dress for every occasion from a sweater dress for a first date to maxi dresses for more formal affairs. They also offer a variety of tops, sweaters and pants.

For a more personalized shopping experience, consider booking a personal styling session. Prior to your appointment, a stylist will ask questions about your body type, wardrobe goals and personal style. Then enjoy a private one-hour shopping session to go through hand-selected looks customized for you.

Jewelry Designer Karen Hollis is a former educator who followed her passion for sparkle 20 years ago - and never looked back. (Photo provided by K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar)

Jewelers

The only thing more fun than shopping for jewelry is shopping for jewelry with a glass of wine. That’s the experience you’ll be treated to at K. Hollis Jewelers, Boutique & Wine Bar in Batavia.

The expert jewelers at K. Hollis will help you create an engagement ring or wedding ring that’s personal to your love story. They also offer custom touches like engraving or incorporating heirloom stones.

For over 70 years, State Street Jewelers in Geneva has been there for the celebrations in their customers’ lives, including engagements and weddings. When customers come in to purchase an engagement ring, staff lets them look at the options and narrow down what they like to three rings. Then they’ll discuss what couples like about each of these rings, and sometimes they’ll be able to incorporate those aspects from each ring into a custom creation.

What better way to warm up together than with a mug of liquid chocolate? Check out specialty shops around Kane County for the perfect cup of cocoa. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Chocolatiers

For the past three decades, Graham’s Fine Chocolates & Ice Cream in Geneva has been the place to go for homemade chocolatey goodness. Treat your Valentine to chocolate covered strawberries, drizzled heart pops or chocolate covered Valentine’s Day teddy bears.

If you’re planning a wedding, Graham’s offers a wide selection of wedding favors including a wedding truffle tree and bride and groom Oreos. You even can add some fun to the seating arrangements with chocolate place cards hand-piped with your guests’ names.

If your sweetheart enjoys savory sweets, Ms. Jana’s Candy in Aurora delivers with peanut brittle, butter toffee and creamy caramels. Just in time for Valentine’s Day, try their new offering, white chocolate praline. For a variety of sweets, pick up a sampler box ranging from half a pound to five pounds of delectable treats.

Do you know the language of flowers? Find out how to communicate through colorful bouquets from local florists. (Metro Newspaper Service )

Florists

St. Charles Florist & Boutique in Wasco is known for its unique designs with flowers and plants. Just tell them what colors and flowers your valentine likes, and they’ll create a customized piece. Or choose from a variety of classic bouquets of roses, which come in lavender, pink and red. You can even personalize your arrangements with add-ons like small gifts or keepsakes.

From romantic roses to modern masterpieces, The Flower Basket in Aurora has the perfect bouquet to express your emotions both on Valentine’s Day and year-round. The cupid’s heart arrangement features red roses, white lilies, red carnations and white daisy mums accented with white limonium. Or select a romantic Valentine’s Day gift basket, which features red and pink blooms carefully designed for your significant other.

Wedding planning is a snap with Kane County experts. (Metro Newspaper Service)

Wedding planners

Camellia Co. in St. Charles offers as little or as much help as you need to plan your special day. The full-service planning package covers everything from design and planning to all the details in between. Need help just on your wedding day? With the month-of coordination package, Camellia Co. will make sure all the details you planned fall into place so you can enjoy the big day.

In addition to wedding planning, Camellia Co. also helps with private event planning. The team can help plan beautifully styled bridal showers from creative themes to thoughtful details. They also can help with anniversary parties whether you want a lively party or an intimate gathering.

With scenic riverfront views of the Fox River in downtown Aurora, the Paramount’s Meyer Ballroom and Grand Gallery feature stunning architecture and inclusive offerings to fit every wedding vision and budget. The special events team will be there every step of the way from setting up the venue to day-of event coordination. The team also will work with you to select a caterer and entertainment that service the Paramount venues.