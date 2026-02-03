5 date night ideas for the adventurous at heart

After touring the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum & Art Gallery, stop by the bar for a glass of house-branded wine or a beer. In addition, the museum often hosts live music performances, artist showcases and cultural exhibitions. Visit www.stcmotorcyclemuseum.org to learn more. (Photo provided by the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum & Art Gallery)

If dinner and a movie feel a little too predictable, there are plenty of options close to home to shake up your date night routine. From game nights and roller derby to a speakeasy-style restaurant and a show, here are fresh ways to make your next date night unique and fun.

DATE 1

Go gaming

If you’re looking for a place to be entertained while waiting for your meal, then check out Rec Haus. This latest addition to the downtown St. Charles entertainment scene features 8,500-square-feet of date night fun.

“Rec Haus was designed to be an elevated date-night experience — a place where great food, thoughtfully crafted cocktails and a refined atmosphere come together with just the right amount of play,” says owner Erik Gilly.

When you arrive, order an appetizer to share or choose from their handheld sandwiches and flatbread selections. While waiting for your food, sip on one of the signature cocktails or try a local craft beer while strolling through the gaming floor.

Challenge your date to a friendly game of bocce, shuffleboard, pool, darts, skeeball or basketball. Rec Haus also offers classic games like pinball, checkers and arcade games.

End your date night with Rec Haus’ free weekly events including trivia nights and bingo bonanzas. Visit www.rec-haus.com for the latest schedule of weekly events.

DATE 2

Take in a show

The vaudevillian Arcada Theatre includes Club Arcada, a speakeasy-style restaurant where the spirt of the Roaring 20s lives on. Enjoy one of the exquisite entrees paired with a handcrafted cocktail while taking in a show. (Photo provided by The Arcada Theatre)

There are plenty of venues to catch a show close to home, including The Venue in downtown Aurora. This intimate space is the setting for live performances from local and regional music groups playing blues, big band, rock and Americana music.

Upcoming shows at The Venue include Haiku Milieu on Feb. 7, Dan Navarro with special guest Jessica Willis Fisher on Feb. 13-14, and Great Moments in Vinyl goes Motown on Feb. 15. Visit www.themusicvenue.org for more details.

Take a step back into the Vaudeville-era inside The Arcada Theatre in St. Charles. This premier live music spot also includes Club Arcada, a speakeasy-style restaurant where the spirit of the Roaring 20s lives on. Enjoy one of the exquisite entrees paired with a handcrafted cocktail while taking in a show.

“Both The Arcada Theatre and Club Arcada speakeasy are cozy, intimate and classic venues – perfect for that memorable 1920s experience,” says Ron Onesti, president & CEO of Onesti Entertainment, which operates the theater.

Visit www.arcadalive.com for upcoming events and other dining options at the Arcada.

DATE 3

Tour a local museum

Art and motorcycle enthusiasts alike will find something to enjoy at the St. Charles Motorcycle Museum & Art Gallery. The museum features restored vintage motorcycles and celebrates the history of motorcycles. It’s also home to a curated selection of artwork of rotating exhibitions, showcasing local and national artists with a focus on the artistry surrounding motorcycles. From paintings to sculptures, each piece tells a story and adds to the vibrant atmosphere of the museum.

After touring the museum, stop by the bar for a glass of house-branded wine or a beer. In addition, the museum often hosts live music performances, artist showcases and cultural exhibitions. Visit www.stcmotorcyclemuseum.org to learn more.

DATE 4

Check out a roller derby

For a retro date night, stop by the Aurora Skate Center and cheer on the Aurora 88s. (Art Photography, provided by the Aurora 88s)

For a retro date night, stop by the Aurora Skate Center and cheer on the Aurora 88s. If you’re not familiar with this sport, roller derby is a fast-paced, full-contact roller skating sport played on quad roller skates along an oval track. Two teams of five skaters score points by having their designated scorer lap opposing blockers.

“What’s nice about roller derby is the environment is fun and entertaining but not overwhelmingly loud so you can still have a conversation with your date,” says Bridget Colado, Aurora 88s volunteer.

Make a date during an upcoming spectator event on Saturday, March 21, and Saturday, April 4. Visit www.aurora88s.com for the complete schedule.

DATE 5

Get creative

Learn how to create your own charcuterie board during a workshop at Chi-cuterie in Geneva. Choose from a selection of local cheeses, meats and accoutrements as well as perfect pairing selections for wine, cocktails and beer. They even offer tips on how to take Instagram-worthy pics of your creations. Check out the schedule for upcoming workshops at www.chi-cuterie.com.

For a fun group date, book a party at Magnolia Soap and Bath Co. in St. Charles. By appointment only, attendees can make their own soap, candles, bath bombs or shower steamer. Elevate the outing by bringing your charcuterie board and wine. To book a private event, visit www. mymagnoliasoap.com/stcharles.

If you’re looking for something different to do on a night in, pick up a Date Night Blend DIY candle-making kit from Inluro in Geneva. With the kit, you can create your own signature scent with blends of champagne, coconut, oat milk and honey to create your own romantic candle for dinners at home. Visit www.inluro.com to get your kit.