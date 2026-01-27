Forever memories begin at the Herrington Inn & Spa

The Herrington Ballroom, with large doors leading out to the Plaza Patio and the Fox River, accommodates up to 170 guests. The Plaza is a perfect setting for cocktails, photos, a fire pit or live entertainment for dancing under the stars. (Naoko Steininger_Photogenique-Im)

Signature drinks, floral designs and custom menus are just some of the special touches that Deanne Mitchell and her team provide for weddings and special events at The Herrington Inn & Spa in downtown Geneva. As director of catering, Mitchell works directly with couples as they plan their wedding from start to finish. She includes an overnight room, white glove parade style service and day-of coordination.

“It’s very magical here; it’s just a special place,” Mitchell said.

The relationships she builds with clients over the course of planning their event don’t end when the clock strikes midnight. Mitchell, who has been with The Herrington Inn & Spa for 25 years, loves when clients return for their first anniversary and the years beyond.

“I love learning about the next chapter in their lives,” Mitchell said, adding that she has helped clients return to plan baby showers and anniversaries and in 2025 had the experience of planning a wedding for the second generation of a family.

With more than 35 years in event planning, Mitchell said each event is an opportunity to help clients bring their vision to life. She loves helping couples design a custom menu or signature drink to reflect their personalities. One couple served fresh-made doughnuts and hot chocolate, Mitchell said.

The Herrington Ballroom, with large windowed doors leading out to the Plaza Patio and the Fox River, accommodates up to 170 guests. The Plaza is a perfect setting for cocktails, photos, a fire pit or live entertainment for dancing under the stars.

“I have an incredible team that ensures every detail is thoughtfully considered, they make me shine every weekend and our executive chef, Kevin Gillespie, works diligently so every plate is picture perfect,” Mitchell said.

The care and attention to detail extend to all guests at The Herrington Inn & Spa, from those celebrating a girls’ weekend of shopping and spa treatments to couples enjoying a romantic getaway.

The Inn’s guestrooms offer a gas fireplace, four-poster bed, balcony or patio and a whirlpool tub, perfect for a luxury bath.

At the hotel’s day spa, guests will find a wide menu of services, including massages, facials and body treatments. Guests can also request the spa team draw a bath, with the bath basket offering an added touch of luxury.

Atwater’s offers an intimate fine-dining experience with panoramic views of the courtyard and the Fox River serving breakfast, lunch and dinner. The Private Gazebo offers river front dining for up to 8 people. Guests can enjoy craft cocktails in Atwater’s bar or a bottle of wine from their extensive list which won the Award of Excellence from Wine Spectator.