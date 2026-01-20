Inside the romance of Hotel Baker

The Hotel Baker was once considered a resort-like escape and earned the nickname “Honeymoon Hotel,” both as a wedding destination and haven for a honeymoon getaway. (Rachael Watson Photography Inc.)

From proposals in the rose garden to waltzing across the lights on the dance floor in the Rainbow Ballroom, for more than 90 years couples have chosen the charm and romance of the Hotel Baker in downtown St. Charles as their wedding destination, returning for anniversaries and special occasions.

It’s that same charm that captured the heart of local businessman Joe Salas when he and his wife joined friends inside the hotel’s lounge for a post-dinner drink in 2001. It was love at first visit, said his wife, Rowena Salas.

It’s been more than 20 years since Rowena and Joe Salas said “I do” to ownership of the historic hotel. What may have started as a love for the historic location, and an investment opportunity has become a story of their love for the hotel’s history.

“We have so much passion for it,” said Rowena Salas, general manager for Hotel Baker.

Weekends are spent welcoming wedding couples and their guests to the historic hotel, where they become part of the hotel’s story. The Hotel Baker was built in 1928, a vision of Col. Edward J. Baker. The hotel was designed with Spanish Moroccan architecture and innovative features for its time, including its own hydroelectric facility and a parking garage. It also included a dance floor illuminated by more than 2,700 colored lights in a circular ballroom.

Maintaining an aging building isn’t easy, and there is never a shortage of items on the to-do list, said Rowena Salas. She never imagined she’d be at the helm of a historic hotel. Born in the Philippines, her family migrated to the United States when she was a girl for access to a better education. She earned her bachelor’s degree from North Central College in Naperville and her nursing degree from Rush University. In the later years of her nursing career, she worked in human resources and marketing. These skills would all prove helpful when her husband invited her to step into the management role at Hotel Baker.

“I can do just about everything, but I don’t cook,” she added. “We have an excellent culinary team.”

The hotel has long been a destination for weddings. The Waterfront Patio accommodates about 80 guests, and the Rainbow Ballroom accommodates 180 guests. The rooms each open to the outside, creating more space for guests to mingle. There is also a Boathouse, which is often used for on-site wedding ceremonies.

During the week, the hotel hosts on-site meetings and company events. With its location in the heart of downtown St. Charles, guests can easily enjoy shopping, dining and nearby parks. The hotel staff has crafted partnerships for guests who want to add special touches to their visit, including group cycling outings along the trails, visits to local breweries or a cruise on the Fox River aboard the St. Charles Park District’s paddlewheel riverboats.

“My focus right now is customer service and customer experience,” Rowena Salas said. “We want customers to have an unforgettable, memorable visit and return in the near future.”

Caring for staff is equally important, and Rowena said she is honored to have many longtime employees at the hotel, several who started in 2003.

“Our staff is family,” she added.

Hotel Baker was once considered a resort-like escape and earned the nickname the “Honeymoon Hotel,” both as a wedding destination and for the many couples who chose the hotel for their honeymoon getaway. Salas said she loves it when guests stop in to visit, sharing stories of how the hotel is part of their own history and taking photos on the property.

“Having an opportunity to engage with the guests is truly enjoyable,” Rowena Salas said.

The Salases also have a vision to connect guests to another favorite destination off the coast of Florida. In 2025, the Salases were part of a group purchase of a second historic property, the Collier Inn, located on Useppa Island off Florida’s Intracoastal Waterway. Rowena Salas said the 100-acre island has been their second home for 30 years. She and Joe hope to create opportunities for Hotel Baker guests and wedding couples to experience a stay on the island, accessible only by boat or seaplane.