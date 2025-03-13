Add a personal touch to your wedding day aesthetic

Your wedding is your time to shine, but adding personalization can be overwhelming.

With such a dizzying array of choices, it can be hard to know where to start.

We recommend beginning with a list of what is important to you as a couple. For example, your furry friend may not be able to attend your ceremony, but they can still be in on the fun. “I would say the number one thing people do is incorporate their pets,” explains Amy Harloe, founder and wedding planner of Happily Ever After in Aurora. She shares that couples will include their pet as themed signature drinks, either by naming the drink after them or having sketches of them on signage.

You can also think about what reminds you of family. For some, this can include hiding meaningful symbols around the venue. “I had a bride a few years ago who was very into Disney, and it was something special between her and her mom,” recalls Harloe. “So, we included hidden Mickeys. She had Mickey ears on her wedding cake, on her bouquet, and with rose petals as she walked in. These are things the guests didn’t really notice, but they were meaningful to her.”

Sometimes the quickest way to the heart is through the stomach. In Elburn, Heritage Prairie Farms brings nostalgic recipes to life with their fresh produce. “We’ve done all kinds of awesome things, like family traditions and family recipes, breakfast for dinner, all vegan, and all vegetarian,” says farm owner Jessica Impson. “The couples sit down with the chef, and they actually create their menu, so they are very involved.” From grandma’s famous soup to mom’s homestyle pasta, almost all the food is made with crops grown on the farm or sourced locally.

For someone who’s grown up nearby, you’ll feel right at home on your special day.

If art is more your style, you can hire a wedding painter to create a wedding portrait. Will County-native and wedding painter Coley Zralka often brings her artistic flair to Kane County.

One way she breathes new life into her wedding paintings is through collaboration with the guests. “I’ll take input and sometimes I let the kids help me paint,” explains Zralka. Occasionally, she’ll have a family member come up to her and point out a sentimental item the bride is wearing. “After that, I’ll make it a point to have that object stand out,” she assures. “I think it makes it more sentimental because everybody was there to create it together.” Whether it’s a portrait of your first kiss or a rendition of your favorite wedding photo, a wedding painter is a unique addition who will leave you with a treasured memory.

Happily Ever After in Aurora helps include what you want for your day in style. (Photo provided by Amy Harloe)

Your wedding day is one of the few days in life you can completely make your own. Adding special touches will make it feel more meaningful to both you and your guests, so find what is most important to you as a couple and celebrate your day, your way.