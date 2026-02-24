Complete Fence is built to last

Complete Fence offers full installations as well as repairs. Some of their most popular fencing products include wood, vinyl/PVC, chain-link, ornamental, composite and specialty gates and railings. (Jason Nowitzki Photography, LLC/Jason Nowitzki Photography, LLC)

For 50 years, every project at Complete Fence has begun with a conversation and culminated in a fence installation the company is proud to stand behind.

“As a family-owned business that’s also a veteran-owned company, we believe fencing is about more than just materials — it’s about people, trust and doing the job right,” says Charmaine Fioretto, general manager of residential services for Complete Fence. “I truly feel proud to work for a company that cares so much about its employees. The focus on building team relationships here is unlike anywhere else. Complete Fence is a company that is determined to do things differently by investing in its employees and the local community.”

Complete Fence provides residential services in Kane County and throughout Illinois, Northwest Indiana, and Southern Wisconsin, along with commercial fencing projects across the country.

With free, no-obligation estimates and a wide variety of fencing options, Complete Fence sets itself apart from the competition. Wood, vinyl/PVC, chain-link, ornamental, composite and specialty gates and railings are among the most popular options. The company offers full installations as well as repairs.

“Our installers care about your yard, your property and the finished result,” Fioretto says. “We take the time to get to know our customers, understand their needs and help bring their vision to life. As installation approaches, we confirm details so there are no surprises — just a smooth, stress-free experience.”

Complete Fence also utilizes virtual reality software, allowing customers to see how different fence styles will look in their own yards. Whether clients seek more privacy or a more open, see-through look, Complete Fence sales team members Jim Katalinic and Dale Phelps can use the virtual reality software to show how a space will look like with different fence styles.

The staff prioritizes communication throughout the process. As installation progresses, superintendents Brad Gooding and Adrian Tilapa ensure there are no surprises and work with clients for a smooth, stress‑free experience.

The commercial division specializes in perimeter security systems for energy infrastructure, data centers, corporate offices, retail locations, manufacturing facilities and more. With an experienced team and an on-site fabrication shop, Complete Fence is able to provide custom fencing and railing solutions for even the most complex projects.

Giving back is another cornerstone of the business. Complete Fence regularly supports the community through food drives, coat drives and free fence giveaways, as well as other local charities and causes. The staff takes pride in giving back and considers that an important part of their company identity.

Most recently, Complete Fence donated to the Batavia Interfaith Food Pantry and Clothes Closet. Last October, the company hosted a Pink Hair Day, welcoming community members to receive pink hair extensions while raising funds for breast cancer awareness.

Complete Fence is a proud member of the Batavia Chamber of Commerce as well as the American Fence Association, with which they have collaborated on Habitat for Humanity projects

Operating by its unshakeable core values, Complete Fence and its owner, Kevin Hohe, is dedicated to giving good people good jobs and meaningful opportunities.

“Our goal is simple,” Fioretto says. “To give every customer a five-star experience, every time. No matter the project, we stand by our motto: Your Vision. Our Mission. Zero Compromises.”