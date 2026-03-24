A message of kindness amid a city conversation

Catherine Tilly’s “Blue Eyes and Butterflies” mural in downtown St. Charles serves as a constant reminder to always be kind.

The kind of paint and materials, the message being conveyed, and the appropriateness for the community and architecture are just some of the many considerations weighed during the lengthy process of designing a mural and bringing it to life.

Tilly was commissioned by the Maffia family in collaboration with the St. Charles Arts Council and the non-profit Kendall’s Kindness to create the “Blue Eyes and Butterflies” mural in 2024. She worked closely with Doug Kimber who owns the building.

“I always do my research and use materials designed for a space.” Tilly said. “That includes surface prep, types of paint and stain, as well as protective and anti-graffiti coatings.”

The mural, which was unveiled in October 2024, has inspired countless visitors to carry forward the message of being kind.

The ordinance amendment for painting/staining masonry surfaces in St. Charles recently went to the Planning and Development Committee with all but one voting in favor of the amendment. The ordinance is not automatically restricting anyone from painting but instead requires the property owner to take out a Certificate of Appropriateness to come before the Commission for a review. Some buildings may receive a “No,” to painting or get a suggestion of staining, but buildings that are already painted may get a “Yes,” to keep painting. The ordinance also discusses changing masonry surfaces such as the removal of paint to come before the Commission since that could be a damaging process.

“Everybody is worried about how paint impacts masonry, but no one has reached out to the artists,” Tilly said. “The historic building where this particular mural is located has been painted for decades, and housed a beautiful mural for more than 20 years. When it was time to repair and repaint, Doug Kimber, the building owner, wanted to provide that space for a new mural for the community. With the new ordinance in place, we never would have been able to paint something like this.”

Artist Catherine Tilly works on a mural located on the east side of Smitty’s sandwich shop on Monday, Sept. 23, 2024 in downtown St. Charles. Kendall's Kindness is commissioned the piece. (Sandy Bressner)

Tilly has been painting for more than 30 years, and works closely with building owners, patrons, and municipalities to ensure that the appropriate materials are used for each space, inside and out. She hopes that the community understands that paint, and painted murals, are a part of the history of Fox River Valley communities.

Tilly said most muralists in St. Charles have used proper materials in their creations, but agrees that working with professionals is important.

“I know many of the artists who paint locally, and we have all been at this a very long time and know how to paint all kinds of surfaces,” she said. “Most artists who are doing this, and have done this, are already adhering to all those protocols and Sue (McDowell with the St. Charles Arts Council and St. Charles Business Alliance) works as a wonderful liaison. Whenever I’ve had questions about the type of anti-graffiti coating she’s on top of it. There are a lot of safeguards in place.”

But one safeguard that’s not in place is assuring these talented muralists aren’t dissuaded from producing future work in the city because of a new ordinance.

“My fear is that you will start to see digital panels and wraps being used, because those will check the boxes of the new ordinance,” Tilly said. “They can be created by non-artists, but in reality, they are far from the historic accuracy and beauty of hand painted artwork. Walldogging (painting signs and art on buildings) is a rich part of Chicagoland history. We’re just following in their footsteps.”

McDowell said these are professional muralists and artists who make their living creating murals all over the country.

“They not only use proper paints and materials, but have to submit a list of materials,” she said. “We just have to work together to make everyone happy, and it can be done. Public art is beautiful for the community and it’s important to all of us and our historic buildings. Thank heavens we have Hotel Baker and the Arcada Theatre. We have so much more than many communities in the western suburbs but we have to all work together.”

It starts by being kind.