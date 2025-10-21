Go green and save big on bills

A growing number of northern Illinois communities and counties now employ sustainability managers. (Photo provided by Sarah Hinshaw)

It used to be called “environmentally friendly,” the idea that one could take steps to reduce waste and be more energy efficient to show love for the planet. For people like Sarra Hinshaw, sustainability manager for Kane County, it’s more than caring for the environment. These days, greener practices can also help homeowners and businesses save money.

“Saving money speaks to a greater volume of people,” Hinshaw said.

High water bills from watering the lawn? Hinshaw is part of a Kane County team managing a pilot program to study water conservation with a smart indoor/outdoor sprinkler timer. She is seeking qualified participants to test the product, which promises to reduce water use and lower costs.

Hinshaw, who holds a doctorate in aquatic biogeochemistry, said she felt compelled to do more than research, which led her to Kane County. A growing number of northern Illinois communities and counties now employ sustainability managers.

Hinshaw said her days vary from collaborating with agencies and developing programs to supporting residents and local businesses.

“I love this role,” she added.

Opportunities both big and small exist to reduce energy consumption. Throughout the year, Hinshaw and her team host educational programs to help residents and business owners navigate costs and benefits, from solar panels and attic insulation to the best light bulbs and low-flow toilets.

Small changes around the home can add up. Hinshaw said a smart thermostat is another simple way to save. These devices, which can be controlled by phone, cost less than $100 and are often easy for homeowners to install.

“Mine has saved me quite a bit of money,” Hinshaw added.

Rebates can also help defray costs. Nicor Gas offers several, including for energy-efficient furnaces and water heaters, sealing and insulation, and even smart thermostat installation.

Another inexpensive idea: add insulation behind outlet or light switch panels near windows and doors. For the price of a cup or two of coffee, homeowners can buy pre-cut foam insulation to slip behind the plates throughout their homes.

“Adding insulation behind the light switch or outlet can be small, but it prevents air leakage,” Hinshaw said.

As a new homeowner, Hinshaw was excited to complete her own energy audit and make improvements inside. Outside, she turned to The Conservation Foundation.

For more than 50 years, the not-for-profit has served Illinois, including DuPage, Kane, Kendall and Will counties, as well as projects in Cook, DeKalb, Grundy and LaSalle counties.

The foundation supports earth-friendly landscaping and native gardens. Beth Peluse, program manager for Conservation@Home, said native plants offer multiple benefits, including cost savings.

Native plants in northern Illinois have deep root systems, which help them survive dry spells. When it rains, they absorb water and store it in the soil, reducing flooding. (Photo provided by Sarah Hinshaw)

“Most native plants are perennials, so they will come back year after year,” Peluse said, rather than needing to purchase and plant new annuals each season.

Native plants in northern Illinois also have deep root systems, which help them survive dry spells. When it rains, they absorb water and store it in the soil, reducing flooding.

“Our soil in this area typically is hard clay and our plants have adapted. They actually start to break up the hard clay and add moisture to the soil,” Peluse said.

She continued, “So it is a much more cost-effective way to reduce yard flooding and it’s pretty.”

Along with her educational work, Peluse enjoys visiting yards. Homeowners can register for a free landscape assessment from Peluse and her colleague Jim Kleinwachter, who provide guidance on incorporating native plants. Participants may even qualify for a Conservation@Home or Conservation@Work certification.

“It can seem overwhelming on where to start, how to prioritize and we want to help people to get an idea of what works, what will have the most impact,” Peluse said. “Every little bit counts.”

Peluse and Kleinwachter travel throughout northern Illinois. This year, when they opened registration for yard assessments, there was a 90-person waiting list.

She recommends visiting locally owned plant nurseries to help identify and purchase native plants, noting that staff often specialize in them and carry larger selections. The Conservation Foundation’s website offers a list of recommended nurseries, residential landscape designers and trained landscapers.

Adding native plants to a yard — or even to container gardens — supports bees, butterflies and birds, while also saving money.