Lifestyle Design refines functionality and decor

In every home, there’s one space that needs attention. Sometimes it’s the kitchen that feels too small, the desire for a walk-in shower or the lack of pantry space. Most homeowners see these as hurdles, but for Bobbi Alderfer, they’re the most interesting part of her job.

“Every job presents new challenges, but that’s the fun part of the job,” Alderfer said.

Alderfer is the owner and principal designer of Lifestyle Design, a full-service interior design firm based in downtown Geneva. She and her team have helped clients with residential and commercial projects, from a kitchen facelift or bath remodel to providing a cohesive design aesthetic for new home construction.

Alderfer said the first step in every project is listening to clients describe their vision and the style they want to convey. This fall, Lifestyle Design’s team is helping a client who loves to cook and entertain but finds her condo kitchen constrictive. In another project, the team is designing details of a new home under construction and an addition to a residence on the Fox River.

“I like to say we are a stress reliever for our clients because if there’s a problem, we will work together to find the best solution, without losing functionality or style,” Alderfer said.

Her team includes lead designer Kate Steel, a Geneva native; associate designers Melissa Fisher and Lydia Lando; and the newest addition, Jessica Fredericks, also a Geneva native who recently spent time in Italy.

“I always encourage my team to travel,” Alderfer said. “Travel is so important for inspiration. It’s very important to be exposed to the ideas and history.”

Her team brings their travels and experiences to clients, whether it’s a small renovation or designing a new construction home.

“Design fatigue is real,” Alderfer said. “When building a new home it should be very exciting, but the myriad of decisions that need to be made can be overwhelming. A designer will zero in on choices and show you the best options to create a cohesive, beautiful new home.”

The team has helped clients in Chicago, across Kane County and even out of state, including renovations to a lake house in Wisconsin.

Their first commercial design project was the specialty bar Alchemist on Third Street in Geneva. From the custom wine wall to the banquette seating along the windows, the team found creative ways to insert function, such as storage space, within the beautiful design.

“The upper bar is designed to provide lots of storage on the bartender’s side, while looking elegant on the restaurant side,” Alderfer said.

Another standout feature is the lighting throughout the space, from the bar to the bathrooms.

“Lighting is so important. You have to get the lighting right because it sets the mood for the entire space,” Alderfer said.

From historic spaces to new construction, residential to retail, Alderfer said the team at Lifestyle Design loves creating spaces for clients. In nearly 25 years in business, Alderfer has worked with many repeat clients, whether it was another room renovation, a new residence or helping their grown children design homes of their own.

And while they are designers, these ladies aren’t afraid to jump in and get messy when needed.

With a laugh, Alderfer said, “Designing functional spaces often requires taking down walls.”