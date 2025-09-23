Homebuying made easy with the Cassandra Bajak Group

The Cassandra Bajak Group is dedicated to staying educated and providing swift and quality service to their homebuyers. (Metro Newspaper Service)

When it comes to making the biggest purchases, experience makes a difference.

The Cassandra Bajak Group at Guild Mortgage brings more than 100 years of combined experience to best serve every client with their specific home needs.

Cassandra Bajak, who has nearly 40 years of mortgage lending experience, and her team help borrowers find the best mortgage loans to fit their family’s needs. Bajak is experienced with conventional, VA, FHA, second mortgages, JUMBO and local grant or down payment assistance programs. She also is a Certified Veteran Lending Specialist. She said several members of her immediate family are veterans, including her husband, father, uncle and niece.

“They gave a lot for us. I give my all for them,” Bajak said.

Guild Mortgage, launched in 1960, is one of the largest national home lenders. In addition to being recognized as the Best or One of the Best for five-plus years in the Best of the Fox awards, the Cassandra Bajak Group has been named a Five Star Pro 2025 (eight-plus years prior), ranking in the top 1% of the state.

Bajak’s main goal is to provide buyers with a solid pre-approval while working with the buyer’ Realtor to give them to tools to get their offer accepted above the others. In addition, she will call and email the listing agent to introduce herself to keep the line of communication as open as possible. Business referral partners can expect promptness to handle any concerns their clients may have.

Many clients come from referrals and prior service, a nod to the team’s proven ability to be there for each client. When possible, Bajak said she and her team try to attend their clients’ closings to help things move smoothly and celebrate their new home purchase.

“We’re about knowledge, service and speed,” Bajak said. “We’re very thorough and proactive.”

In some home purchase transactions, it may seem that each specialist works in their own silo, but Bajak said her team goes above and beyond in the lending process to communicate with clients and professionals throughout the experience.

“We’re very communicative. We offer hand-in-hand guidance,” Bajak said.

With three decades of experience with proactive mortgage lending, Bajak is a multigenerational lender.

“It’s important to bridge those gaps,” she added.

She works with both first-time buyers and those returning to the market. She works well with Realtors, divorce and real estate attorneys, investment analysts, accountants and wealth managers.

“We have many down payment assistance programs to help our clients,” she added.

Bajak also sees returning clients ready to purchase their retirement homes. Her team supports clients’ retirement dreams, even when those plans take them out of state.

Bajak also assists in securing home equity loans, and consolidating debts, or aid in Home Improvement loans. She is also well versed in navigating foreclosures and bankruptcy.

Another area of expertise is providing assistance for First Responders Loans, helping police officers, firefighters, teachers and nurses access home loans to live near the communities where they work. For the Bajak Group, this goes beyond loan paperwork.

“First responders’ schedules are unique and may not fit in normal business hours,” Bajak said. So, she and her team go the extra mile — whether it’s rising early or taking a call late in the evening — to serve their clients.

She’s also helped several international clients who, after years working in business or the military while stationed overseas, are looking to return to the U.S. and purchase a property. Bajak said this often means handling work and calls at varying hours of the day, but she believes flexibility is essential.

Bajak and her team pride themselves in keeping the lines of communication clear, so the process is smooth and successful for all parties.