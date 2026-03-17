Amy Yehoshua helps clients heal at the root with acupuncture

Amy Yehoshua uses her studies in traditional Chinese medicine as a licensed and board-certified acupuncturist at Sage Healing Collective in St. Charles. (April Duda Photography, Provided by Sage Healing Collective)

Years of health problems without a clear answer led Amy Yehoshua to seek out acupuncture for her constant back pain while she was a college student, and she said the results changed the course of her life, leading to improved health and a career where today she helps others find health solutions through acupuncture.

Yehoshua provides her clients with attentive care, using her studies in traditional Chinese medicine as a licensed and board-certified acupuncturist at Sage Healing Collective in St. Charles. Yehoshua said too often Western medicine treats a symptom without delving deeper into the cause of the problem.

“Chinese medicine is so different,” Yehoshua explained. “We don’t treat the branch; we treat the root.”

The holistic treatment is what drove her to become a part of Sage Healing Collective in St. Charles. Led by Dr. Emily Loveland, Sage Healing Collective brings together practitioners who offer beauty, health, and wellness in one location. Guests can select from a large menu of services, from skin and body care to nutritional medicine and health treatments.

Sage Healing Collective Acupuncture is a treatment that can help resolve a number of health issues, Yehoshua explained, from headaches and body pain to concerns with fertility, menopause, and even mental health–related issues. (APRIL DUDA/April Duda Photography)

Acupuncture is a treatment that can help resolve a number of health issues, Yehoshua explained, from headaches and body pain to concerns with fertility, menopause, and even mental health–related issues.

“From anxiety to gastrointestinal and digestive issues, it really treats absolutely everything. It treats tennis elbow and high blood pressure,” Yehoshua said.

In acupuncture, she uses needles akin to a single blade of hair and said most of the time her clients don’t feel the needles enter the skin. Her treatments are as much about education as offering solutions, as she helps her clients understand how acupuncture works.

“Every treatment is different. Every body is different,” she said.

Treatment isn’t overnight. It takes time to help the body regain its balance and heal, but patience and taking the time to listen to clients and seek out the best solution are a part of the practice, which for some clients is a far different experience than in their physician’s office.

“When they leave here, they understand what is causing the imbalance and how we can try to fix it,” she said.