Find fitness that fits every age and every schedule at St. Charles Park District

Staying active doesn’t have to involve contracts, commitments, or complicated sign-up processes. Across St. Charles Park District facilities, drop-in fitness programs are removing barriers and making movement accessible for everyone—no registration required and at rates designed to fit real life. From toddlers to teens to adults, there’s a place to move, play, and connect at any stage of life.

“Our goal is to make fitness welcoming and accessible for everyone, no matter their age or experience level,” said Melissa Caine, Assistant Superintendent of Recreation. “Drop-in programs give residents the freedom to try new activities, stay active on their own schedule, and feel comfortable just showing up.”

Adults looking for an easy, energizing way to begin the day can lace up their shoes for Indoor Walking at Sportsplex. Offered Monday through Friday from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., this welcoming program provides a comfortable indoor environment to stay active year-round. Whether participants are building a daily routine or just squeezing in steps, it’s a simple way to start the morning with movement and a smile. The program is free for residents and just $5 per visit for nonresidents.

For those ages 10 and up, Drop-In Rowing at the Row Zone inside Sportsplex delivers a full-body workout that builds strength, endurance, and focus. Available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., rowing offers a powerful yet approachable fitness option—one push, one pull, one round at a time.

Teens and adults ages 12 and older can explore a wide range of workouts through Group Fitness Classes at Norris Recreation Center. With options that include cycling and other high-energy formats, participants can choose what fits their interests and fitness goals. Classes are free for members, while nonmembers can drop in for $12 per class. Schedules are updated regularly at norrisrec.org/calendar, and space is limited making it a first-come, first-served experience that keeps workouts personal and engaging.

Fitness opportunities begin early with Toddler Time Open Play, offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. Designed for children ages 5 and under, this program transforms play into movement with scooters, balls, sit n’ rides, adjustable hoops, and more. Folding chairs are provided for caregivers, and parent supervision is required. The program is free for residents and $5 for nonresidents, creating an affordable way for young children to build motor skills while families connect.

Middle and high school students have their own space to stay active and social with Drop-In Basketball on Sundays from 12:30 to 2 p.m. This open gym time encourages teamwork, confidence, and healthy competition in a relaxed environment. A separate Drop-In Basketball session follows from 2 to 3:30 p.m. for families, offering a fun way to be active together. Both sessions are free for residents and $5 for nonresidents.

With flexible schedules, welcoming environments, and programs designed for every age, drop-in fitness makes it easy to move more — on your own terms. Whether it’s walking, rowing, playing, or shooting hoops, the community offers countless ways to stay active, stay connected, and simply show up.

Don’t miss!

Saturday, Feb. 14

10:30–11:30 a.m.

Snow Play at Pottawatomie Park

Free

Bundle up and head outdoors for a playful winter morning at the park. Families are invited to enjoy snow-themed activities designed for children ages 7 and under. No registration required — just show up and enjoy some seasonal family fun.