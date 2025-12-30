Breaking the curse of the doomscroll spiral

Many will never take the time to read this story because they’ve been scrolling headlines on their phones about gun violence, the economy, health care, the cost of living, immigration and racism mere inches from their eyes.

These doomscrollers often are left sad, anxious, uncertain, overwhelmed, scared and disappointed — yet they return to scrolling, and the cycle continues.

Google is full of suggestions to end that cycle: switch your phone to black and white, turn off alerts, be strict and check social media and the news just once or twice a day, catch yourself in the act and nip it in the bud. When scrolling makes you sad, stop doing it.

“To me, if someone wants to avoid doomscrolling they should probably learn about getting off the internet,” says James Stickling, owner of The Book Shop in Batavia. “Jonathan Haidt recently published a book called, ‘The Anxious Generation (2024).’ Thanks to his work many schools and school districts are going phone free. I would suggest that anyone that wants to avoid doomscrolling, instead of getting lost in something, I suggest that they try and read up on why this is bad.”

That’s why finding a replacement habit is critical.

It could be reading a book you can’t put down because it’s simply that good. Owner Dave Hunt and his staff at Town House Books in St. Charles recommend John Kinney’s “I See You’ve Called in Dead.”

“It’s the perfect novel for these times,” Hunt says. “Both funny and deeply moving, it’s about a 40-something obituary writer, newly divorced, who, during a night of drinking a bit too much, accidentally writes and sends his own obituary. He technically cannot be fired since his company won’t fire a dead person. The book is about him fixing his broken life and searching for meaning. What he discovers is touching and profound.”

Carrie Auwaerter, co-owner of Vinyl & Vintage in Elburn, says music takes her away.

“A few favorites are Sergio Mendes & Brasil ’66,” she says. “Brazilian jazz has lovely harmonies, driving rhythms and tropical vibes. Makes you feel good like a mini vacation. Next is Electric Light Orchestra’s ‘Out of the Blue,’ with many songs you’ll recognize and forgotten tracks to enjoy. Another is Elton John’s ‘Goodbye Yellow Brick Road.’ This double album has wonderful production value; stories put to music by Bernie Taupin and is probably Sir Elton’s best work.”

Kiss the Sky owner Steve Warrenfeltz says you can get lost listening to “Pet Sounds” from The Beach Boys as well as John Coltrane’s “A Love Supreme,” Bob Dylan’s “John Wesley Harding,” The Kinks’ “The Kinks Are the Village Green Preservation Society” and, finally, King Crimson’s “In the Court of the Crimson King.”

“The (King Crimson) songs deal with the devastating effects of war, disillusionment, futility, corruption and poor leadership and authority,” Warrenfeltz says. “The album takes you on a journey through a river full of emotion including bliss and sadness to contentment and happiness while spilling a ton of tears along the way. It is as relevant and vibrant today as it was when it was released. It is one of the most remarkable music creations of all time.”