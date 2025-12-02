Find balance amid seasonal celebrations and chaos

Bloom Counseling & Therapy Clinicians Amy Frey, left, Jessica Scott, right, help clients overcome challenges during the holiday season and beyond. (Photo provided by Bloom Counseling & Therapy)

The holidays may seem like a time for “fa-la-la fun,” but they can also bring plenty of stress.

Clinical therapist Sarah Blomquist, owner and founder of Bloom Counseling and Therapy in St. Charles, said that as holiday events, activities, family time, and responsibilities pile up, it’s important to be introspective.

“You have to refocus on the things within your control,” Blomquist said. “Feeling overwhelmed or anxious is valid. I tell my clients to always circle back to the five things within our control: sleep, sunlight exposure, movement, water intake, and nutrition. Then there’s the additional item I teach with so many of my individuals and couples, which is having boundaries with people or events that are not serving your goals.”

Daily changes to schedules—like office parties and holiday cookie exchanges—can affect one’s mindset, anxiety levels, and sleep. Add alcohol and a departure from normal eating habits, and it’s easy to lose balance and become irritable.

Blomquist said that after a party, it’s best to get back into a routine. Head to bed early the next day, eat healthy, drink plenty of water, and squeeze in a brisk walk in the sunlight to regain control.

When navigating social events as a couple, Blomquist said she often advises couples in her counseling sessions to have a game plan. Discuss how long you plan to stay and set up a secret code word to use when one person is ready to leave.

“It has truly worked with so many of my couples. Make a plan before you leave for the event, so you are both on the same page with expectations,” she said.

At Bloom Counseling and Therapy, the practice includes seven therapists and is open seven days a week, providing treatment for families, couples, and individuals, including children and teens.

“I wanted it to be empowering and solution-oriented,” Blomquist said.

She and her staff help people at all stages of life recognize patterns of behavior that keep them stuck and prevent them from reaching their goals. While humans thrive on structure, it’s common to fall out of routine during the holidays as we accept invitations to gatherings, mark our calendars for concerts, and carve out time for traditions.

Before your calendar fills up, Blomquist advises limiting commitments to one or two per week, leaving the remaining five days to maintain your usual routine.

One of the stresses of the holiday season is the to-do list. Santa may get most of the credit, but moms and dads know that the magic of the season requires plenty of planning and preparation. Blomquist is a fan of lists, and she recommends taking time at the end of each day to create a to-do list for the following day.

“Create a list of four or five things you want to accomplish. You feel productive when you can cross items off your list, even if it’s as simple as paying a bill or putting in laundry,” Blomquist said.

Blomquist acknowledged that it’s common to feel blue or overwhelmed during the holidays. Sometimes, it’s a matter of stepping back and figuring out what’s missing—whether it’s sleep, a sense of fulfillment, or a lack of appreciation. It could be that more rest and self-care are needed or perhaps carving out time for a date night or finding uninterrupted moments with a partner to reconnect.

If self-assessment and self-repair aren’t enough, it might be time to seek a professional, such as a clinical therapist.

“I inform new clients that if they are only seeking sympathy, this keeps them in a victim mindset. If they truly want change, they must be solution-oriented,” Blomquist said. “This takes time, effort, and intentionality. This is when a good therapist is invaluable.”