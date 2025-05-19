Refresh your skin with vitamin C from Elements Massage in Geneva

Get vitamin C services at Elements Massage in Geneva. (Photo provided by Elements Massage )

As the seasons change and spring awakens, it’s the perfect time to refresh, renew, and revive your skin. After months of dry winter air, your complexion might be feeling dull or tired—luckily, Vitamin C is here to brighten, protect, and restore your skin just in time for sunnier days ahead!

At Elements Massage Geneva, we’re welcoming spring with Sanitas Brightening Peel Pads and Sanitas Vita C Serum, a powerhouse formula with an impressive 30% Vitamin C—designed to refresh your skin and reveal a healthy, radiant glow. Want to take it a step further? Book a customized facial, and let our expert estheticians tailor the perfect skincare treatment to get your skin ready for spring!

Why Vitamin C is a Springtime Skincare Essential

Just as we refresh our wardrobes for the new season, our skin also craves a reset. Spring is the ideal time to exfoliate dull winter skin, restore hydration, and brighten your complexion.

Benefits of Vitamin C in Spring:

● Brightens and Evens Skin Tone – Reduces dark spots and brings out your natural glow.

● Protects Against Seasonal Stressors – Shields your skin from increasing sun exposure and pollution.

● Boosts Collagen for Firmer Skin – Helps skin stay plump, smooth, and youthful.

● Enhances Hydration & Radiance – Replenishes moisture for a dewy, healthy-looking complexion.

Sanitas Brightening Peel Pads: A Fresh Start for Your Skin

Winter can leave behind layers of dead skin, making your complexion look dull and uneven. The Sanitas Brightening Peel Pads are your at-home solution for gently exfoliating away winter buildup and revealing fresher, brighter skin.

Why You’ll Love Them:

● Instantly smooth and brighten dull, winter-worn skin

● Fade dark spots and uneven tone

● Promote healthy cell turnover for a refreshed complexion

● Prepare your skin to better absorb serums and moisturizers

Spring Refresh Tip: Use the Brightening Peel Pads 2-3 times a week for an effortless glow!

Sanitas Vita C Serum: Your Daily Dose of Springtime Glow

A fresh season calls for stronger protection and deep hydration. The Sanitas Vita C Serum is packed with 30% Vitamin C, making it one of the most potent formulas available. This high-performance serum deeply penetrates the skin to fight free radicals, stimulate collagen production, and brighten the complexion.

Why It’s a Must for Spring:

● Contains 30% Vitamin C for maximum antioxidant defense

● Boosts your skin’s natural radiance

● Protects against free radicals from springtime sun exposure

● Hydrates while strengthening the skin barrier

● Helps prevent and fade hyperpigmentation

How to Use: Apply every morning after cleansing, followed by SPF to lock in protection and glow!

Refresh & Rejuvenate with a Customized Facial

While a spring skincare refresh starts at home, nothing compares to the deep renewal of a professional facial. Our customized facials at Elements Massage Geneva use targeted treatments like Sanitas Brightening Peel Pads and Vita C Serum to deeply exfoliate, hydrate, and rejuvenate your skin.

Why Your Skin Will Love a Spring Facial:

● Gently removes winter’s dull layers for a fresh start

● Hydrates and nourishes dry, post-winter skin

● Enhances Vitamin C absorption for longer-lasting radiance

● Leaves you feeling rejuvenated, refreshed, and glowing

Spring Into Glow Mode – Book Your Facial Today!

Shake off the winter blues and step into spring with luminous, healthy skin! Whether you’re adding Sanitas Brightening Peel Pads and Vita C Serum to your at-home routine or booking a customized facial, now is the time to give your skin the seasonal refresh it deserves.

Call us today or book online to refresh, renew, and glow this spring! Your skin will thank you!