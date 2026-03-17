Geneva women design functional, stylish tote

The Grandir tote has a pocket to carry a laptop, dividers to make it easy to carry sports bottles and water bottles and a fabric that is easy to clean if water, coffee or crumbs spill inside. (Photo provided by Grandir Bags)

There’s the daytime bag for running errands, the work bag to carry a laptop and the tote to haul snacks and water bottles to practices, but the dream is a bag that can be all those things and still look cute.

With that inspiration, a pair of Geneva women went beyond talk and built the ultimate tote that combines function and fashion, wrapped up in the name Grandir.

“We were trying to find a name for us and it occurred to me, ‘we’re going to start small, with one small bag and go on from there,’” said Kate Klimek, adding the word’s French origins also reflect her. “I’m also a bit of a Francophile.”

Klimek and Sarah Wustefeld have been friends since their oldest daughters found each other in preschool. There for each other through preschool and after-school activities, the duo lamented they wanted a better tote bag to navigate their life on the go, but it had to look pretty too.

Wustefeld, who had some experience in sourcing and a friend in fashion, decided she couldn’t let the idea sit on the shelf.

Kate Klimek and Sarah Wustefeld have been friends since their oldest daughters found each other in preschool. (Photo provided by Grandir Bags)

“When someone has an excellent idea it shouldn’t be left behind. It should be brought to life,” Wustefeld said.

In May 2025, the duo saw their first sample and after making a few changes they had the updated sample by late June. They utilized Kickstarter to help launch their first sales. Additionally, the duo have relied on social media postings to spread the word and their website to take orders, but both admit it’s often while they’re out and about in the community they get stopped and asked about it the most.

“It’s been wonderful,” Klimek said.

Before creating their tote, they often found themselves using multiple ways to haul everything they needed to their children’s soccer practice, dance classes and tumbling classes using a wine tote bag to carry water bottles, their own purse or crossbody bag for their wallet and keys, and another bag for laptop or work items.

They have designed the Grandir tote as a bag that can do all of those items, with a pocket to carry a laptop, dividers to make it easy to carry sports bottles and water bottles and a fabric that is easy to clean if water, coffee or crumbs spill inside. Made from heavy-duty woven nylon, Klimek said she’s even tossed hers in the washing machine on the gentle cycle.