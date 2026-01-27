Beyond Beauty: One Salon & Bridal Co. makes brides feel like family

At One Salon & Bridal Co. in St. Charles, bridal offerings go beyond helping brides select their hairstyle and makeup. The salon also provides a relaxing environment to help brides feel truly like themselves on their special day. (Photo provided by One Salon & Bridal Co. )

When planning a wedding, there are many details for the happy couple to consider. At One Salon & Bridal Co. in St. Charles, bridal offerings go beyond helping brides select their hairstyle and makeup. The salon also provides a relaxing environment to help brides feel truly like themselves on their special day.

“Everyone says our salon feels like a very comfy and homey environment,” says founder Ami Christianson.

For more than 20 years, Christianson and her team have been driven to deliver exceptional beauty services. In 2008, when the salon industry experienced a downturn, Christianson added bridal services to the salon’s offerings. Since then, the salon has received numerous awards, including The Knot Best of Weddings Hall of Fame and Best of Zola 2024 and 2025.

Working with a dedicated bridal coordinator, the process includes a phone consultation and scheduling a bridal preview of hair and makeup for the big day.

“Open communication is key. The bridal preview is an opportunity to share with the makeup artist what you like and what you don’t like,” explains Christianson.

For a bridal preview, Christianson suggests wearing an outfit that’s the tone of your gown.

“It makes a difference with lighting and photos the day of the wedding, and helps set realistic expectations,” she adds.

Christianson also recommends coming to the bridal preview with a clean palate, including clean, dry hair and skin that’s been washed and moisturized.

“Above all else, relax and enjoy the process,” Christianson says.

Bridal sessions are booked one hour per service. If a bridal party needs one hour for hair and one hour for makeup, that formula is used to determine how many artists are needed per event. With more than 20 hair and makeup artists available, brides can rest assured the process will go smoothly on the wedding day.

“We’ve had other brides call us that their makeup artists didn’t show up and see if we can help. We have backup teams, so our clients don’t need to worry about accountability on our end,” says Christianson.

Most of the time, artists will go on-site to the wedding to work with brides and the bridal party, although clients can choose to visit the salon that day. One Salon & Bridal Co. covers locations throughout the Chicagoland area. The team also has helped with weddings in other states and will travel to Jamaica this year for a wedding.

In addition to bridal services, One Salon & Bridal Co. stays true to its roots as a full-service salon, offering haircuts, color, extensions, styling, waxing, scalp facials and spray tanning.

F.A.C.E. (Facts Action Compassion Empowerment) Beauty Labs, which offers customized facials, airbrush makeup and private makeup classes, works with the salon. F.A.C.E. Beauty Labs also produces cosmetics, including its popular custom lip products and custom blend airbrush makeup for brides.

“The brides love they can make their own blended custom lip color,” says Christianson. “We’re passionate about clean, cruelty-free products.”

Brides looking for an award-winning bridal beauty team can visit www.onesalonandbridal.com.